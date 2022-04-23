 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate urgent

Check out the slate of prep events for Saturday, April 23, 2022

  • 0
Baseball stock
Hillary Smith, File, The Times

Badminton

TF South at Homewood-Flossmoor, 8:30 a.m.

Baseball

Lafayette Central Catholic Classic (Bishop Noll vs. Lafayette Central Catholic, 10 a.m.; Bishop Noll vs. Guerin, 3 p.m.)

Crete at TF South, 10 a.m. (DH)

John Glenn at Washington Twp., 10 a.m.

Penn at Lake Central, 10 a.m.

St. Patrick at Marian Catholic, 10 a.m.

Wheeler at North Newton, 10 a.m. (DH)

Calumet Christian at Hammond Central, 11 a.m.

Chesterton at Morton, 11 a.m. (DH)

Lowell at Illiana Christian, 11 a.m. (DH)

Portage at Hobart, 11 a.m.

Westville at Bowman, 11 a.m.

People are also reading…

Valparaiso at Griffith, noon

Hebron at LaPorte, 1 p.m.

Whiting at Boone Grove, 2:30 p.m.

South Central at University High, 7 p.m.

Boys Golf

Benton Central Invitational (field includes North Newton), 8 a.m.

Lake Central Classic at Sandy Pines (field includes Chesterton, Crown Point, Kankakee Valley, Munster, Valparaiso), 8 a.m.

Girls Soccer

Marian Catholic at St. Viator, 10 a.m.

Softball

Carmel Invitational (field includes Lake Central), 8 a.m.

Illiana Christian at Marian Catholic, 9 a.m. (DH)

Washington Twp., North Judson, South Bend Riley at River Forest, 9 a.m.

Wheeler at Kankakee Valley, 9 a.m.

Hammond Academy at Kankakee Trinity, 10 a.m.

Highland at Valparaiso, 10 a.m.

LaCrosse at South Bend Career Academy, 10 a.m.

Merrillville at Lowell, 10 a.m.

Morgan Twp. at Hobart, 10 a.m.

New Prairie at Chesterton, 10 a.m.

Andrean at Lafayette Central Catholic, 11 a.m. (DH)

LaPorte at Hebron, 11 a.m.

Portage at Morton, 11 a.m.

Victory Christian at Washington Twp., 11 a.m. (DH)

Whiting at Plymouth, noon

Boys Tennis

Lockport Invitational (field includes Marian Catholic), 8 a.m.

Girls Tennis

LeRoy Invitational at LaPorte (field includes Michigan City), 9 a.m.

South County Invitational at Hanover Central and Lowell (field includes Andrean, Bishop Noll, Illiana Christian, Kankakee Valley, Merrillville), 9 a.m.

Boys Track

West Side Relays at West Lafayette (field includes Chesterton, Covenant Christian, Merrillville, Portage, Valparaiso), 8 a.m.

EC Central at Pike, 9 a.m.

Houseward Invitational (field includes Illiana Christian), 9:30 a.m.

Dick Dearduff Classic at LaPorte (field includes Boone Grove, Hobart, Lowell, Michigan City, Wheeler), 10 a.m.

Bowman at Eastern, 10:30 a.m.

Girls Track

Lady Kingsman Invitational at Penn (field includes Valparaiso), 8:45 a.m.

West Side Relays at West Lafayette (field includes Chesterton, Covenant Christian, Merrillville, Portage), 9 a.m.

EC Central at Pike 9 a.m.

Houseward Invitational (field includes Illiana Christian), 9:30 a.m.

Dick Dearduff Classic at LaPorte (field includes Boone Grove, Hobart, Lowell, Michigan City, Wheeler), 10 a.m.

Thornwood Invitational (field includes TF North), 10 a.m.

Bowman at Eastern, 10:30 a.m.

Boys Volleyball

Illiana Christian at Miller Invitational, 8 a.m.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Kremlin says exclusion of Russian athletes from Wimbledon is 'unacceptable'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts