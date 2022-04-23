Check out the slate of prep events for Saturday, April 23, 2022

Badminton
TF South at Homewood-Flossmoor, 8:30 a.m.
Baseball
Lafayette Central Catholic Classic (Bishop Noll vs. Lafayette Central Catholic, 10 a.m.; Bishop Noll vs. Guerin, 3 p.m.)
Crete at TF South, 10 a.m. (DH)
John Glenn at Washington Twp., 10 a.m.
Penn at Lake Central, 10 a.m.
St. Patrick at Marian Catholic, 10 a.m.
Wheeler at North Newton, 10 a.m. (DH)
Calumet Christian at Hammond Central, 11 a.m.
Chesterton at Morton, 11 a.m. (DH)
Lowell at Illiana Christian, 11 a.m. (DH)
Portage at Hobart, 11 a.m.
Westville at Bowman, 11 a.m.
Valparaiso at Griffith, noon
Hebron at LaPorte, 1 p.m.
Whiting at Boone Grove, 2:30 p.m.
South Central at University High, 7 p.m.
Boys Golf
Benton Central Invitational (field includes North Newton), 8 a.m.
Lake Central Classic at Sandy Pines (field includes Chesterton, Crown Point, Kankakee Valley, Munster, Valparaiso), 8 a.m.
Girls Soccer
Marian Catholic at St. Viator, 10 a.m.
Softball
Carmel Invitational (field includes Lake Central), 8 a.m.
Illiana Christian at Marian Catholic, 9 a.m. (DH)
Washington Twp., North Judson, South Bend Riley at River Forest, 9 a.m.
Wheeler at Kankakee Valley, 9 a.m.
Hammond Academy at Kankakee Trinity, 10 a.m.
Highland at Valparaiso, 10 a.m.
LaCrosse at South Bend Career Academy, 10 a.m.
Merrillville at Lowell, 10 a.m.
Morgan Twp. at Hobart, 10 a.m.
New Prairie at Chesterton, 10 a.m.
Andrean at Lafayette Central Catholic, 11 a.m. (DH)
LaPorte at Hebron, 11 a.m.
Portage at Morton, 11 a.m.
Victory Christian at Washington Twp., 11 a.m. (DH)
Whiting at Plymouth, noon
Boys Tennis
Lockport Invitational (field includes Marian Catholic), 8 a.m.
Girls Tennis
LeRoy Invitational at LaPorte (field includes Michigan City), 9 a.m.
South County Invitational at Hanover Central and Lowell (field includes Andrean, Bishop Noll, Illiana Christian, Kankakee Valley, Merrillville), 9 a.m.
Boys Track
West Side Relays at West Lafayette (field includes Chesterton, Covenant Christian, Merrillville, Portage, Valparaiso), 8 a.m.
EC Central at Pike, 9 a.m.
Houseward Invitational (field includes Illiana Christian), 9:30 a.m.
Dick Dearduff Classic at LaPorte (field includes Boone Grove, Hobart, Lowell, Michigan City, Wheeler), 10 a.m.
Bowman at Eastern, 10:30 a.m.
Girls Track
Lady Kingsman Invitational at Penn (field includes Valparaiso), 8:45 a.m.
West Side Relays at West Lafayette (field includes Chesterton, Covenant Christian, Merrillville, Portage), 9 a.m.
EC Central at Pike 9 a.m.
Houseward Invitational (field includes Illiana Christian), 9:30 a.m.
Dick Dearduff Classic at LaPorte (field includes Boone Grove, Hobart, Lowell, Michigan City, Wheeler), 10 a.m.
Thornwood Invitational (field includes TF North), 10 a.m.
Bowman at Eastern, 10:30 a.m.
Boys Volleyball
Illiana Christian at Miller Invitational, 8 a.m.