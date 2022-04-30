Check out the slate of prep events for Saturday, April 30, 2022

Baseball
Chesterton at Elkhart, 10 a.m.
Kankakee Valley at LaCrosse, 10 a.m.
Lincoln-Way Central at Lake Central, 10 a.m.
Munster at Hebron, 10 a.m.
Portage at Illiana Christian, 10 a.m.
South Bend Adams at Michigan City, 10 a.m.
Marquette at Calumet, 10:30 a.m.
Oregon-Davis at Westville, 11 a.m.
South Bend Washington at EC Central, 11 a.m.
Mishawaka Invitational (field includes Andrean), noon
Chesterton vs. Northridge at Elkhart, 12:30 p.m.
Boys Golf
Wawasee Invitational (field includes Chesterton), 7 a.m.
Kankakee Valley Invitational at Sandy Pines (field includes Andrean, Crown Point JV, Hanover Central, Hobart, Lake Central, LaPorte, Lowell, Marquette, Merrillville, North Newton, Portage), 8 a.m.
Peru Hall of Fame Classic at Rock Hollow (field includes Crown Point, Valparaiso), 9 a.m.
Softball
LaPorte Hookem-Zookem Tournament (field includes Kouts, Lowell, Portage), 9 a.m.
Tri-County Invitational (field includes LaCrosse), 9 a.m.
Lakeshore Invitational (field includes Crown Point), 9:30 a.m.
Hammond Central at Hebron, 10 a.m.
Hanover Central at Kankakee Valley, 10 a.m.
Hobart at Bishop Noll, 11 a.m.
Kankakee Trinity at Victory Christian, 10 a.m.
West Central at Westville, 10 a.m. (DH)
Boys Tennis
Lincoln-Way East Invitational (field includes Marian Catholic), 8 a.m.
Girls Tennis
Zionsville Invitational (field includes Crown Point), 7 a.m.
New Prairie Invitational (field includes Hobart, Portage), 8 a.m.
Lowell Invitational (field includes Chesterton, Illiana Christian, Michigan City), 9 a.m.
North Newton at Whiting, 9 a.m.
North Newton at EC Central, 11 a.m.
Boys Track
Delphi Norm Ebrite Relays (field includes Hobart), 8 a.m.
Portage at Palatine, 8:30 a.m.
Kouts Invitational (field includes Hebron, Lake Station, Morgan Twp., South Central, Washington Twp.), 9 a.m.
LaPorte at New Buffalo, 9 a.m.
Lime City Relays (field includes Merrillville), 10 a.m.
Lowell at Glenbard West, 10 a.m.
Kokomo Relays (field includes Crown Point), 10:30 a.m.
Girls Track
Delphi Norm Ebrite Relays (field includes Hobart), 8 a.m.
Portage at Palatine, 8:30 a.m.
Kouts Invitational (field includes Hebron, Lake Station, Morgan Twp., South Central, Washington Twp.), 9 a.m.
LaPorte at New Buffalo, 9 a.m.
Lime City Relays (field includes Merrillville), 10 a.m.
Thornton Invitational (field includes TF North), 10:30 a.m.