Check out the slate of prep events for Saturday, April 9, 2022

Badminton
TF South Invitational (No. 3), 9:30 a.m.
Baseball
Bishop McNamara at TF South, 1 p.m.
Covenant Christian at Calumet Christian, 9 a.m.
LaCrosse at Culver Community, 9 a.m.
Crown Point at Lafayette Jefferson (Joe Heath Classic), 10 a.m.
Kankakee Valley Klassic (field includes Kouts), 10 a.m.
Westville at Wheeler, 10 a.m.
Winamac at Morgan Twp., 10 a.m.
Boone Grove at Andrean, 11 a.m.
Chesterton at Lafayette Harrison (Joe Heath Classic), 11 a.m.
Elkhart at Hanover Central, 11 a.m.
Fairfield at South Central, 11 a.m.
Morton at Portage, 11 a.m.
People are also reading…
Parkview Christian at Bowman, 11 a.m.
Griffith at New Prairie, noon
Hammond Academy at Washington Community, noon
Kokomo Classic (field includes Lake Central), noon
LaPorte at South Bend Riley, 1 p.m.
Whiting at Hebron, 1 p.m.
Crown Point at Lafayette Harrison (Joe Heath Classic), 2 p.m.
Chesterton at McCutcheon (Joe Heath Classic), 2 p.m.
Lake Station at Washington Community, 6 p.m.
Marian Catholic vs. Carmel at Schaumburg, TBD
Boys Golf
Lafayette Harrison Invitational at Coyote Crossing (field includes Crown Point, Illiana Christian, Lake Central, Valparaiso), 1 p.m.
Rochester Invitational (field includes Chesterton, Valparaiso), TBA
Girls Soccer
Benet at Marian Catholic, 10 a.m.
Softball
Bradley-Bourbonnais at TF South, 10 a.m.
Hanover Central at Kankakee Valley, 10 a.m.
Highland at Valparaiso, 10 a.m.
LaPorte at Plymouth, 10 a.m.
Penn at Munster, 10 a.m.
Portage at Lafayette Harrison, 10 a.m.
South Central at Winamac, 10 a.m.
South Newton at Kouts, 10 a.m. (DH)
Victory Christian at Kankakee Trinity, 10 a.m.
Wheeler at Morgan Twp., 10 a.m.
Andrean at Morton, 11 a.m.
Covenant Christian at Westville, 11 a.m.
Horseshoe Classic at Pendleton Heights: Chesterton vs. Decatur, 11 a.m.; Chesterton vs. Center Grove, 1 p.m. (Field also includes Lake Central)
New Prairie at Griffith, noon
Boys Tennis
TF South at Lincoln-Way Central (quad), 9 a.m.
Girls Tennis
Logan Invitational at Logansport (field includes Chesterton, LaPorte), 9 a.m.
Hammond Academy, North Newton, Whiting at Highland, 10 a.m.
Portage at Culver Academies, 11 a.m.
Boys Track
Terre Haute North Vigo Patriot Challenge (field includes Morgan Twp.), 9 a.m.
Woodrick Invitational at Munster (field includes Bowman, Chesterton, Highland, Lowell, Morton), 10 a.m.
Stagg Invitational (field includes TF South), 11 a.m.
Culver Academies Invitational (field includes Michigan City), 12:30 p.m.
Girls Track
Andrew Invitational (field includes TF South), 9 a.m.
Terre Haute North Vigo Patriot Challenge (field includes Morgan Twp.), 9 a.m.
Woodrick Invitational at Munster (field includes Bowman, Crown Point, Highland, Merrillville, Morton), 10 a.m.
Culver Academies Invitational (field includes Lowell, Michigan City), 12:30 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Marian Catholic Invitational (field includes Illiana Christian), 10 a.m.