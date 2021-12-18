 Skip to main content
Check out the slate of prep events for Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021
Boys Basketball

Bowman vs. Evansville Christian at Evansville Bosse, noon

Nazareth at Marian Catholic, noon

Merrillville vs. FW Snyder at Grace College, 12:30 p.m.

Hammond Central vs. Evansville North at Evansville Bosse, 1:30 p.m.

Hanover Central at Wheeler, 1:30 p.m.

Chesterton vs. Homestead at Grace College, 5:15 p.m.

Crown Point at West Lafayette, 5:30 p.m., rrsn.com (video)

TF South at Crete-Monee, 5:30 p.m.

Hammond Academy at Granger Christian, 6 p.m.

Elkhart at Valparaiso, 6:30 p.m.

Knox at LaPorte, 6:30 p.m.

Oregon-Davis at LaCrosse, 6:30 p.m.

Penn at Michigan City, 6:30 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9), rrsn.com

Lake Station at Bishop Noll, 7 p.m.

Morton at Lake Central, 7 p.m.

Whiting at River Forest, 7 p.m.

West Side vs. Evansville Harrison, 8 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Oak Lawn Invitational (field includes TF South), 9 a.m.

Washington Twp. at West Central, 11 a.m.

Hebron at Kouts, 12:30 p.m.

North White at Morgan Twp., 12:30 p.m.

Trinity School at Greenlawn at Victory Christian, 12:30 p.m.

Benton Central at Kankakee Valley, 1 p.m.

Michigan City at Highland, 2:30 p.m.

SB Adams at LaPorte, 2:30 p.m.

Portage at Carmel, 3 p.m.

Oregon-Davis at LaCrosse, 5 p.m.

Calumet at Griffith, 6 p.m.

Valparaiso at North Judson, 6:30 p.m.

Andrean at Hobart, 7 p.m.

Bishop Noll vs. West Bloomfield (MI) at Renaissance Lady Phoenix Shootout, TBD

Girls Bowling

Bremen Holiday Tournament at Tinley Park Bowl (field includes TF North, TF South), 9 a.m.

Gymnastics

LaPorte Pairs Invitational (field includes Crown Point, Loell), 11 a.m.

Boys Swimming

Kankakee Valley, Michigan City at Warsaw, 9 a.m.

Munster at Hamilton Southeastern, 9 a.m.

Penn at Lake Central, 9 a.m.

Rensselaer Invitational (field includes Griffith, Kankakee Valley, Morton), 9 a.m.

SB Washington Diving Invitational (field includes Hobart), 9 a.m.

Elkhart at LaPorte, 10 a.m.

Girls Swimming

Kankakee Valley, Michigan City at Warsaw, 9 a.m.

Munster at Hamilton Southeastern, 9 a.m.

Penn at Lake Central, 9 a.m.

Rensselaer Invitational (field includes Griffith, Kankakee Valley, Morton), 9 a.m.

SB Washington Diving Invitational (field includes Hobart), 9 a.m.

Elkhart at LaPorte, 10 a.m.

Wrestling

Munster Super Duals (field includes Griffith, Hammond Central, Illiana Christian, LaPorte, Michigan City), 8 a.m.

Penn Girls Invitational (field includes Andrean, Lake Central), 8 a.m.

Twin Lakes Invitational (field includes North Newton), 8 a.m.

McCutcheon Kyle Osborn Memorial Invitational (field includes Portage), 8:30 a.m.

Andrean, Kankakee Valley at Lowell, 9 a.m.

Crown Point Carnahan Invitational (field includes Hanover Central, Hebron, Wheeler), 9 a.m.

Hobart Super Duals (field includes Chesterton, Highland, Lake Central, Morton, Valparaiso, Whiting), 9 a.m.

Raptor Varsity Invitational at Rich Central (field includes Merrillville, TF South), 9 a.m.

