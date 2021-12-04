Check out the slate of prep events for Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021

Boys Basketball
Tuscola (Ill.) at 21st Century, 10:30 a.m.
Hammond Central at FW North, 12:15 a.m.
Marquette at SB St. Joseph, 12:30 p.m.
Marian Central at Marian Catholic, 2:30 p.m.
Merrillville at SB Riley, 6 p.m.
Bremen at South Central, 6:30 p.m.
Penn at Crown Point, 6:30 p.m., rrsn.com (video/tape delayed)
Valparaiso at Northridge, 6:45 p.m.
Calumet at Bishop Noll, 7 p.m.
Chesterton at Lowell, 7 p.m.
Gary Lighthouse at LaLumiere (Blue), 7 p.m.
Griffith at Lake Station, 7 p.m.
Kouts at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m.
New Prairie at LaPorte, 7 p.m.
Morton at Munster, 7 p.m.
Wheeler at River Forest, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Hanover Central at Kouts, 1:30 p.m.
Marian Catholic vs. Oak Forest at Fremd Shootout, 1:45 p.m.
Oregon-Davis at Morgan Twp., 5:30 p.m.
Crown Point at Penn, 6 p.m.
Elkhart at Merrillville, 6:30 p.m.
LaCrosse at Covenant Christian, 6:30 p.m.
LaPorte at Concord, 6:45 p.m.
Illiana Christian at Highland, 7 p.m.
Boys Bowling
Oak Forest Bengal Invitational at Oak Forest Bowl (field includes TF North), 8:30 a.m.
Girls Bowling
Rich East Invitational at Stardust Bowl (field includes TF South), 9 a.m.
Boys Swimming
Franklin Hall of Fame Classic (field includes Chesterton), 8 a.m.
Plymouth Relays (field includes Kankakee Valley), 8 a.m.
Western Diving Invitational (field includes Hobart), 9 a.m.
New Prairie at Michigan City, 10 a.m.
West Side at Griffith, 10 a.m.
Munster Relays (field includes Crown Point, Lake Central, Portage, Valparaiso), 9 a.m. diving; 1 p.m. swim
Girls Swimming
Franklin Hall of Fame Classic (field includes Chesterton), 8 a.m.
Plymouth Relays (field includes Kankakee Valley), 8 a.m.
Western Diving Invitational (field includes Hobart), 9 a.m.
New Prairie at Michigan City, 10 a.m.
West Side at Griffith, 10 a.m.
Munster Relays (field includes Crown Point, Lake Central, Portage, Valparaiso), 9 a.m. diving; 1 p.m. swim
Wrestling
Kokomo Super Six Tournament (field includes Hobart), 8 a.m.
Winamac Super 8 (field includes Wheeler), 8 a.m.
Lake Central Harvest Classic (field includes Andrean, Calumet, Griffith, Hanover Central, Highland, Lake Station, Portage, River Forest), 8:30 a.m.
LaPorte Invitational (field includes Merrillville), 9 a.m.
Plymouth Invitational (field includes Lowell), 9 a.m.
Seneca Irish Invitational (field includes Illiana Christian), 9 a.m.
TF South at Maine West Quad, 9 a.m.
Valparaiso Viking Duals (field includes Boone Grove, Hebron, Kankakee Valley, Michigan City, Morton, Munster, West Side), 9 a.m.
Independence (Iowa) Invitational (field includes Marian Catholic), TBA