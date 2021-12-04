 Skip to main content
Check out the slate of prep events for Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021
Basketball stock

 The Times

Boys Basketball

Tuscola (Ill.) at 21st Century, 10:30 a.m.

Hammond Central at FW North, 12:15 a.m.

Marquette at SB St. Joseph, 12:30 p.m.

Marian Central at Marian Catholic, 2:30 p.m.

Merrillville at SB Riley, 6 p.m.

Bremen at South Central, 6:30 p.m.

Penn at Crown Point, 6:30 p.m., rrsn.com (video/tape delayed)

Valparaiso at Northridge, 6:45 p.m.

Calumet at Bishop Noll, 7 p.m.

Chesterton at Lowell, 7 p.m.

Gary Lighthouse at LaLumiere (Blue), 7 p.m.

Griffith at Lake Station, 7 p.m.

Kouts at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m.

New Prairie at LaPorte, 7 p.m.

Morton at Munster, 7 p.m.

Wheeler at River Forest, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Hanover Central at Kouts, 1:30 p.m.

Marian Catholic vs. Oak Forest at Fremd Shootout,  1:45 p.m.

Oregon-Davis at Morgan Twp., 5:30 p.m.

Crown Point at Penn, 6 p.m.

Elkhart at Merrillville, 6:30 p.m.

LaCrosse at Covenant Christian, 6:30 p.m.

LaPorte at Concord, 6:45 p.m.

Illiana Christian at Highland, 7 p.m.

Boys Bowling

Oak Forest Bengal Invitational at Oak Forest Bowl (field includes TF North), 8:30 a.m.

Girls Bowling

Rich East Invitational at Stardust Bowl (field includes TF South), 9 a.m.

Boys Swimming

Franklin Hall of Fame Classic (field includes Chesterton), 8 a.m.

Plymouth Relays (field includes Kankakee Valley), 8 a.m.

Western Diving Invitational (field includes Hobart), 9 a.m.

New Prairie at Michigan City, 10 a.m.

West Side at Griffith, 10 a.m.

Munster Relays (field includes Crown Point, Lake Central, Portage, Valparaiso), 9 a.m. diving; 1 p.m. swim

Girls Swimming

Franklin Hall of Fame Classic (field includes Chesterton), 8 a.m.

Plymouth Relays (field includes Kankakee Valley), 8 a.m.

Western Diving Invitational (field includes Hobart), 9 a.m.

New Prairie at Michigan City, 10 a.m.

West Side at Griffith, 10 a.m.

Munster Relays (field includes Crown Point, Lake Central, Portage, Valparaiso), 9 a.m. diving; 1 p.m. swim

Wrestling

Kokomo Super Six Tournament (field includes Hobart), 8 a.m.

Winamac Super 8 (field includes Wheeler), 8 a.m.

Lake Central Harvest Classic (field includes Andrean, Calumet, Griffith, Hanover Central, Highland, Lake Station, Portage, River Forest), 8:30 a.m.

LaPorte Invitational (field includes Merrillville), 9 a.m.

Plymouth Invitational (field includes Lowell), 9 a.m.

Seneca Irish Invitational (field includes Illiana Christian), 9 a.m.

TF South at Maine West Quad, 9 a.m.

Valparaiso Viking Duals (field includes Boone Grove, Hebron, Kankakee Valley, Michigan City, Morton, Munster, West Side), 9 a.m.

Independence (Iowa) Invitational (field includes Marian Catholic), TBA

