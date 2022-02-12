 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate urgent

Check out the slate of prep events for Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022

Basketball stock

Basketball stock

 The Times

Boys Basketball

TF South at Lincoln-Way West, 12:30 p.m.

Marquette at Knox, 2:30 p.m.

Washington Twp. at North Newton, 2:30 p.m.

Michigan City at Calumet, 3 p.m.

Andrean at SB Adams, 5 p.m.

Merrillville at Culver Academies, 5 p.m.

21st Century at West Side, 5 p.m.

Benet at Marian Catholic, ESCC Tournament championship, 6 p.m.

Boone Grove at Hanover Central, 7 p.m.

Covenant Christian at Whiting, 7 p.m.

Hammond Central at Chesterton, 7 p.m.

Griffith at Highland, 7 p.m.

Wheeler at Hebron, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Victory Christian at ACSI Tournament, TBA

Girls Bowling

Lockport Sectional at Strike N Spare II (TF North, TF South), 9 a.m.

Gymnastics

Angola Invitational (field includes LaPorte), 10 a.m.

Best of the Rest at Merrillville (field includes Chesterton, Crown Point, LaPorte), 2 p.m.

Boys Swimming

SSC Blue Conference meet at Oak Forest (field includes TF United), 10 a.m.

Girls Swimming

Indiana State (finals) at IUPUI, noon

Boys Indoor Track

Proviso West Invitational (field includes TF North), 9 a.m.

Boys Wrestling

Semistate at EC Central

Hinsdale South Sectional championships, 9 a.m.

Girls Wrestling

Andrew Sectional championships, 10 a.m.

