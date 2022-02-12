Check out the slate of prep events for Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022

Boys Basketball
TF South at Lincoln-Way West, 12:30 p.m.
Marquette at Knox, 2:30 p.m.
Washington Twp. at North Newton, 2:30 p.m.
Michigan City at Calumet, 3 p.m.
Andrean at SB Adams, 5 p.m.
Merrillville at Culver Academies, 5 p.m.
21st Century at West Side, 5 p.m.
Benet at Marian Catholic, ESCC Tournament championship, 6 p.m.
Boone Grove at Hanover Central, 7 p.m.
Covenant Christian at Whiting, 7 p.m.
Hammond Central at Chesterton, 7 p.m.
Griffith at Highland, 7 p.m.
Wheeler at Hebron, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
People are also reading…
Victory Christian at ACSI Tournament, TBA
Girls Bowling
Lockport Sectional at Strike N Spare II (TF North, TF South), 9 a.m.
Gymnastics
Angola Invitational (field includes LaPorte), 10 a.m.
Best of the Rest at Merrillville (field includes Chesterton, Crown Point, LaPorte), 2 p.m.
Boys Swimming
SSC Blue Conference meet at Oak Forest (field includes TF United), 10 a.m.
Girls Swimming
Indiana State (finals) at IUPUI, noon
Boys Indoor Track
Proviso West Invitational (field includes TF North), 9 a.m.
Boys Wrestling
Semistate at EC Central
Hinsdale South Sectional championships, 9 a.m.
Girls Wrestling
Andrew Sectional championships, 10 a.m.