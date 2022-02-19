Check out the slate of prep events for Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022

Boys Basketball
Lowell at Morton, 2 p.m.
Covenant Christian (DeMotte) at Frontier, 6:30 p.m.
Culver Community at LaCrosse, 6:30 p.m.
North Newton at South Newton, 6:30 p.m.
South Central at Knox, 6:30 p.m.
Chesterton at Boone Grove, 7 p.m.
Griffith at Munster, 7 p.m.
Hanover Central at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m.
Hebron at North Judson, 7 p.m.
Lake Station at Kouts, 7 p.m.
Merrillville at Hobart, 7 p.m.
21st Century at Calumet, 7 p.m.
Washington Twp. at River Forest, 7 p.m.
Victory Christian at ACSI Tournament, TBD
Girls Bowling
Illinois state finals at The Cherry Bowl, 9 a.m.
Gymnastics
DAC meet at Crown Point, noon
Boys Swimming
Hobart Sectional finals, diving 9 a.m.; swim 1 p.m.
Lake Central Sectional, diving prelims and finals, 9 a.m.; swim prelims, 1 p.m.
Lincoln-Way Sectional (field includes TF United), 1 p.m.
Boys Indoor Track
Rockford Auburn Invitational (field includes Marian Catholic), 8 a.m.
Proviso West Invitational (field includes TF North), 9 a.m.
Boys Wrestling
Indiana state finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse (Round 2), 8:30 a.m.
Illinois state finals at State Farm Center, Champaign, 9 a.m.