agate urgent

Check out the slate of prep events for Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022

 The Times

Boys Basketball

Lowell at Morton, 2 p.m.

Covenant Christian (DeMotte) at Frontier, 6:30 p.m.

Culver Community at LaCrosse, 6:30 p.m.

North Newton at South Newton, 6:30 p.m.

South Central at Knox, 6:30 p.m.

Chesterton at Boone Grove, 7 p.m.

Griffith at Munster, 7 p.m.

Hanover Central at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m.

Hebron at North Judson, 7 p.m.

Lake Station at Kouts, 7 p.m.

Merrillville at Hobart, 7 p.m.

21st Century at Calumet, 7 p.m.

Washington Twp. at River Forest, 7 p.m.

Victory Christian at ACSI Tournament, TBD

Girls Bowling

Illinois state finals at The Cherry Bowl, 9 a.m.

Gymnastics

DAC meet at Crown Point, noon

Boys Swimming

Hobart Sectional finals, diving 9 a.m.; swim 1 p.m.

Lake Central Sectional, diving prelims and finals, 9 a.m.; swim prelims, 1 p.m.

Lincoln-Way Sectional (field includes TF United), 1 p.m.

Boys Indoor Track

Rockford Auburn Invitational (field includes Marian Catholic), 8 a.m.

Proviso West Invitational (field includes TF North), 9 a.m.

Boys Wrestling

Indiana state finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse (Round 2), 8:30 a.m.

Illinois state finals at State Farm Center, Champaign, 9 a.m.

