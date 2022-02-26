Check out the slate of prep events for Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022

Gymnastics
Chesterton Sectional, noon
Boys Swimming
State at IUPUI, 8 a.m. dive prelims/semifinals; noon all finals
Boys & Girls Indoor Track
Lincoln-Way East/Olivet Nazarene Invitational (field includes TF North, TF South), 10 a.m.
Girls Wrestling
State finals at Grossinger Motors Arena, Bloomington, IL
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Kelly Mullaney
News/Sports Clerk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today