Check out the slate of prep events for Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022

Boys Basketball
Elkhart at Lake Central, 11:30 a.m.
North Judson at Boone Grove, 12:30 p.m.
Wheeler at New Prairie, 12:30 p.m.
Covenant Christian at Griffith, 1:30 p.m.
LaPorte at Kankakee Valley, 1:30 p.m.
North White at North Newton, 1:30 p.m.
Warsaw at Chesterton, 1:30 p.m.
Washington Twp. at Lake Station, 1:30 p.m.
Marquette at Andrean, 2:30 p.m.
Portage at Crown Point, 2:30 p.m.
SB Adams at Michigan City, 2:30 p.m., WEFM (95.9 FM), rrsn.com
Calumet at EC Central, 3 p.m.
Indpls. Home School at 21st Century, 5 p.m.
ESCC Tournament at Marian Catholic (7:30 p.m.)
Girls Basketball
Marian Catholic at Saint Viator (ESCC Tournament), consolation championship, 11 a.m.
Girls Bowling
Andrew Regional at Orland Bowl (TF North, TF South), 8 a.m.
Gymnastics
Crown Point at Merrillville, 1 p.m.
Girls Swimming
Munster Sectional (Bishop Noll, Crown Point, EC Central, Griffith, Hammond Central, Highland, Lake Central, Lowell, Morton, Munster, North Newton, West Side), 9 a.m. diving prelims; 1 p.m. swim prelims, diving finals
Valparaiso Sectional finals (Calumet, Chesterton, Hobart, Kankakee Valley, LaPorte, Merrillville, Michigan City, Portage, Valparaiso, Wheeler), 9 a.m. diving, 1 p.m. swim
Wrestling
Crown Point Regional (Crown Point, LaPorte sectional winners)
Hobart Regional (EC Central, Portage sectional winners)
Logansport Regional (Twin Lakes sectional winners)
Oak Forest Regional (field includes TF North, TF South), 9 a.m.