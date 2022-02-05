 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Check out the slate of prep events for Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022

Basketball stock

 The Times

Boys Basketball

Elkhart at Lake Central, 11:30 a.m.

North Judson at Boone Grove, 12:30 p.m.

Wheeler at New Prairie, 12:30 p.m.

Covenant Christian at Griffith, 1:30 p.m.

LaPorte at Kankakee Valley, 1:30 p.m.

North White at North Newton, 1:30 p.m.

Warsaw at Chesterton, 1:30 p.m.

Washington Twp. at Lake Station, 1:30 p.m.

Marquette at Andrean, 2:30 p.m.

Portage at Crown Point, 2:30 p.m.

SB Adams at Michigan City, 2:30 p.m., WEFM (95.9 FM), rrsn.com

Calumet at EC Central, 3 p.m.

Indpls. Home School at 21st Century, 5 p.m.

ESCC Tournament at Marian Catholic (7:30 p.m.)

Girls Basketball

Marian Catholic at Saint Viator (ESCC Tournament), consolation championship, 11 a.m.

Girls Bowling

Andrew Regional at Orland Bowl (TF North, TF South), 8 a.m.

Gymnastics

Crown Point at Merrillville, 1 p.m.

Girls Swimming

Munster Sectional (Bishop Noll, Crown Point, EC Central, Griffith, Hammond Central, Highland, Lake Central, Lowell, Morton, Munster, North Newton, West Side), 9 a.m. diving prelims; 1 p.m. swim prelims, diving finals

Valparaiso Sectional finals (Calumet, Chesterton, Hobart, Kankakee Valley, LaPorte, Merrillville, Michigan City, Portage, Valparaiso, Wheeler), 9 a.m. diving, 1 p.m. swim

Wrestling

Crown Point Regional (Crown Point, LaPorte sectional winners)

Hobart Regional (EC Central, Portage sectional winners)

Logansport Regional (Twin Lakes sectional winners)

Oak Forest Regional (field includes TF North, TF South), 9 a.m.

 

