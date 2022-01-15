Check out the slate of prep events for Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022

Boys Basketball
Rockford Jefferson Shootout (field includes TF South), 11:30 a.m., 4 p.m.
SB Clay at LaPorte, 12:30 p.m.
21st Century at SB Adams, 3 p.m.
SB Washington at Valparaiso, 5 p.m.
Andrean at Lafayette Central Catholic, 6:30 p.m.
Delphi at North Newton, 6:30 p.m.
LaCrosse at Tri-County, 6:30 p.m.
Marian Catholic vs. Rock Island at Moline Shootout, 6:30 p.m.
Crown Point at Griffith, 7 p.m., (video), rrsn.com
Hammond Academy at EC Central, 7 p.m.
Hebron at Lake Station, 7 p.m.
Hobart at Illiana Christian, 7 p.m.
Kouts at Rensselaer, 7 p.m., WRIN (1045.FM/1560AM), www.1560bearcountry.com/
Munster at Merrillville, 7 p.m.
Portage at Boone Grove, 7 p.m.
South Central at Whiting, 7 p.m.
Wheeler at Covenant Christian, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Culver Academies Winter Classic (field includes Lowell), 10 a.m.
Hebron at Washington Twp., 10 a.m.
Calumet at Lake Station, 11:30 a.m.
Marquette at SB St. Joseph, 11 a.m.
Wheeler at Whiting, noon
Frontier at Covenant Christian, 12:30 p.m.
21st Century at SB Adams, 1 p.m.
Illiana Christian at Chicago Christian, 2 p.m.
Morton at Hobart, 2:30 p.m.
River Forest at Oregon-Davis, 4 p.m.
Elkhart at LaPorte, 4:30 p.m.
Valparaiso at West Side, 5 p.m.
South Central at Westville, 6 p.m.
Griffith at Hanover Central, 7 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Munster, 7 p.m.
Lake Central at Portage, 7 p.m.
Merrillville at Crown Point, 7 p.m.
North Judson at Andrean, 7 p.m.
Coal City Shootout (field includes Marian Catholic), TBA
Boys Bowling
Andrew Regional at Orland Bowl (field includes TF North, TF South), 9 a.m.
Gymnastics
Plymouth Invitational (field includes Lowell), 10 a.m.
Elkhart East/West Invitational (field includes LaPorte, Michigan City), 11 a.m.
Valparaiso Viking Invitational (field includes Merrillville, Munster), 11 a.m.
Boys Swimming
Kankakee Valley Invitational (field includes EC Central, Kouts, Lowell, Morton), 9 a.m.
Girls Swimming
Duneland Athletic Conference Championship at Lake Central, 9 a.m.
Wrestling
Northwest Crossroads Conference meet at Lowell, 8:30 a.m.