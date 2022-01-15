 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Check out the slate of prep events for Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022
0 Comments
agate urgent

Check out the slate of prep events for Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022

  • 0
Basketball stock

Basketball stock

 The Times

Boys Basketball

Rockford Jefferson Shootout (field includes TF South), 11:30 a.m., 4 p.m.

SB Clay at LaPorte, 12:30 p.m.

21st Century at SB Adams, 3 p.m.

SB Washington at Valparaiso, 5 p.m.

Andrean at Lafayette Central Catholic, 6:30 p.m.

Delphi at North Newton, 6:30 p.m.

LaCrosse at Tri-County, 6:30 p.m.

Marian Catholic vs. Rock Island at Moline Shootout, 6:30 p.m.

Crown Point at Griffith, 7 p.m., (video), rrsn.com

Hammond Academy at EC Central, 7 p.m.

Hebron at Lake Station, 7 p.m.

Hobart at Illiana Christian, 7 p.m.

Kouts at Rensselaer, 7 p.m., WRIN (1045.FM/1560AM), www.1560bearcountry.com/

Munster at Merrillville, 7 p.m.

Portage at Boone Grove, 7 p.m.

South Central at Whiting, 7 p.m.

Wheeler at Covenant Christian, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Culver Academies Winter Classic (field includes Lowell), 10 a.m.

Hebron at Washington Twp., 10 a.m.

Calumet at Lake Station, 11:30 a.m.

Marquette at SB St. Joseph, 11 a.m.

Wheeler at Whiting, noon

Frontier at Covenant Christian, 12:30 p.m.

21st Century at SB Adams, 1 p.m.

Illiana Christian at Chicago Christian, 2 p.m.

Morton at Hobart, 2:30 p.m.

River Forest at Oregon-Davis, 4 p.m.

Elkhart at LaPorte, 4:30 p.m.

Valparaiso at West Side, 5 p.m.

South Central at Westville, 6 p.m.

Griffith at Hanover Central, 7 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Munster, 7 p.m.

Lake Central at Portage, 7 p.m.

Merrillville at Crown Point, 7 p.m.

North Judson at Andrean, 7 p.m.

Coal City Shootout (field includes Marian Catholic), TBA

Boys Bowling

Andrew Regional at Orland Bowl (field includes TF North, TF South), 9 a.m.

Gymnastics

Plymouth Invitational (field includes Lowell), 10 a.m.

Elkhart East/West Invitational (field includes LaPorte, Michigan City), 11 a.m.

Valparaiso Viking Invitational (field includes Merrillville, Munster), 11 a.m.

Boys Swimming

Kankakee Valley Invitational (field includes EC Central, Kouts, Lowell, Morton), 9 a.m.

Girls Swimming

Duneland Athletic Conference Championship at Lake Central, 9 a.m.

Wrestling

Northwest Crossroads Conference meet at Lowell, 8:30 a.m.

Greater South Shore Conference meet at Calumet, 9 a.m.

Duneland Athletic Conference meet at Merrillville, 9 a.m.

Homewood-Flossmoor Mega Duals (field includes TF South), 9 a.m.

Midwest Conference meet at South Newton, 9 a.m.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Djokovic faces deportation as Australia revokes visa again

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts