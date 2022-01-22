 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Check out the slate of prep events for Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022
Check out the slate of prep events for Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022

Boys Basketball

Porter County Conference Tournament semifinals at Kouts (Hebron vs. Kouts, 11 a.m.; Westville vs. Boone Grove, 12:30 p.m.)

SSAC Tournament at Heritage Christian (championship), 1:30 p.m.

Marian Catholic at Danville, 2:30 p.m.

Hammond Central at Morton, 3 p.m.

Chelby Frazier Shootout at Thornwood (field includes TF South), 3 p.m.

Calumet at Marquette, 3:30 p.m.

Bowman at Richmond, 6 p.m.

Covenant Christian at North White, 6:30 p.m.

Merrillville at Lafayette Harrison, 6:30 p.m.

North Newton at Attica, 6:30 p.m.

Valparaiso at Warsaw, 6:30 p.m.

Andrean at Highland, 7 p.m.

Griffith at River Forest, 7 p.m.

Hanover Central at Lake Station, 7 p.m.

Illiana Christian at Chicago Christian, 7 p.m.

Lowell at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m., WLQI-FM (97.7), www.wlqi977.com

Munster at Hobart, 7 p.m.

Whiting at Bishop Noll, 7 p.m.

Porter County Conference Tournament at Kouts (championship), 8 p.m.

Salem Tournament (field includes TF North), TBA

Girls Basketball

Crete-Monee at TF South, noon

Marquette at Hammond Academy, noon

EC Central at 21st Century, 12:30 p.m.

LaPorte at SB Riley, 12:30 p.m.

Trinity School at Greenlawn at Victory Christian, 12:30 p.m.

Marian Catholic at Carmel Catholic, 2:30 p.m.

SB Riley at Michigan City, 3 p.m.

Elkhart at Valparaiso, 5:30 p.m.

South Newton at River Forest, 5:30 p.m.

Bishop Noll at Wheeler, 6 p.m.

Porter County Conference Tournament at Kouts, championship (Kouts vs. South Central), 6 p.m.

Highland at West Side, 7 p.m.

Portage at Griffith, 7 p.m.

Boys Bowling

IHSA Sectional at Orland Bowl (field includes TF North, TF South), 9 a.m.

Girls Bowling

Minooka Invitational (field includes TF South), 9 a.m.

Gymnastics

Hobart at Concordia Lutheran, 10:30 a.m.

LaPorte at Merrillville, noon

Boys Swimming

Northwest Crossroads Conference meet at Munster, 9 a.m.

TF United at Shepard, 9 a.m.

Girls Swimming

Mishawaka Invitational (field includes Michigan City), 8 a.m.

Northwest Crossroads Conference meet at Munster, 9 a.m.

Wrestling

Culver Academies Invitational (field includes Bishop Noll, LaPorte), 8 a.m.

Lake Station Super 8 Tournament (field includes Andrean, Chesterton, Illiana Christian, Whiting), 9 a.m.

SSC Blue Conference meet at Argo (field includes TF North, TF South), 9 a.m.

