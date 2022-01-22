Check out the slate of prep events for Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022

Boys Basketball
Porter County Conference Tournament semifinals at Kouts (Hebron vs. Kouts, 11 a.m.; Westville vs. Boone Grove, 12:30 p.m.)
SSAC Tournament at Heritage Christian (championship), 1:30 p.m.
Marian Catholic at Danville, 2:30 p.m.
Hammond Central at Morton, 3 p.m.
Chelby Frazier Shootout at Thornwood (field includes TF South), 3 p.m.
Calumet at Marquette, 3:30 p.m.
Bowman at Richmond, 6 p.m.
Covenant Christian at North White, 6:30 p.m.
Merrillville at Lafayette Harrison, 6:30 p.m.
North Newton at Attica, 6:30 p.m.
Valparaiso at Warsaw, 6:30 p.m.
Andrean at Highland, 7 p.m.
Griffith at River Forest, 7 p.m.
Hanover Central at Lake Station, 7 p.m.
Illiana Christian at Chicago Christian, 7 p.m.
Lowell at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m., WLQI-FM (97.7), www.wlqi977.com
Munster at Hobart, 7 p.m.
Whiting at Bishop Noll, 7 p.m.
Porter County Conference Tournament at Kouts (championship), 8 p.m.
Salem Tournament (field includes TF North), TBA
Girls Basketball
Crete-Monee at TF South, noon
Marquette at Hammond Academy, noon
EC Central at 21st Century, 12:30 p.m.
LaPorte at SB Riley, 12:30 p.m.
Trinity School at Greenlawn at Victory Christian, 12:30 p.m.
Marian Catholic at Carmel Catholic, 2:30 p.m.
SB Riley at Michigan City, 3 p.m.
Elkhart at Valparaiso, 5:30 p.m.
South Newton at River Forest, 5:30 p.m.
Bishop Noll at Wheeler, 6 p.m.
Porter County Conference Tournament at Kouts, championship (Kouts vs. South Central), 6 p.m.
Highland at West Side, 7 p.m.
Portage at Griffith, 7 p.m.
Boys Bowling
IHSA Sectional at Orland Bowl (field includes TF North, TF South), 9 a.m.
Girls Bowling
Minooka Invitational (field includes TF South), 9 a.m.
Gymnastics
Hobart at Concordia Lutheran, 10:30 a.m.
LaPorte at Merrillville, noon
Boys Swimming
Northwest Crossroads Conference meet at Munster, 9 a.m.
TF United at Shepard, 9 a.m.
Girls Swimming
Mishawaka Invitational (field includes Michigan City), 8 a.m.
Northwest Crossroads Conference meet at Munster, 9 a.m.
Wrestling
Culver Academies Invitational (field includes Bishop Noll, LaPorte), 8 a.m.
Lake Station Super 8 Tournament (field includes Andrean, Chesterton, Illiana Christian, Whiting), 9 a.m.
SSC Blue Conference meet at Argo (field includes TF North, TF South), 9 a.m.