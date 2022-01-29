Check out the slate of prep events for Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022

Boys Basketball
Marquette at Andrean, postponed
North Vermillion at North Newton, 2:30 p.m.
Fort Wayne South Side at Michigan City, 4 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9), rrsn.com
Chesterton at Culver Academies, 6:30 p.m.
Covenant Christian at Faith Christian, 6:30 p.m.
LaCrosse at Winamac, 6:30 p.m.
LaVille at Boone Grove, 6:30 p.m.
South Central at New Prairie, 6:30 p.m.
LaPorte at Concord, 6:45 p.m.
Calumet at Hanover Central, 7 p.m.
Griffith at Whiting, 7 p.m.
Lowell at Merrillville, 7 p.m.
Morgan Twp. at 21st Century, 7 p.m.
Munster at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.
Portage at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m.
Rensselaer at Hanover Central, 7 p.m.
River Forest at Lake Station, 7 p.m.
SB Washington at Crown Point, 7 p.m.
Bowman at Chicago Orr, TBA
Girls Basketball
TF South at Argo, noon
North Vermillion at North Newton, 1 p.m.
Washington Twp. at Morton, 1:30 p.m.
TF South at Crane Medical Prep, 2 p.m.
Munster at Bishop Noll, 3 p.m.
Marian Catholic at Kankakee, 3:30 p.m.
Michigan City at Knox, 4:30 p.m.
Bowman at Griffith, 7 p.m.
Boys Bowling
IHSA state finals at St. Clair Bowl, 9 a.m.
Girls Bowling
SSC Blue Conference Tournament (Oak Forest Bowl), 9 a.m.
Boys Swimming
DAC Championships at Valparaiso, 9 a.m.
Gymnastics
Chesterton Invitational (field includes Crown Point, LaPorte, Michigan City, Westville, Wheeler), 11 a.m.
Merrillville Pirate Pride Invitational (field includes Hobart, Lowell, Morgan Twp., Munster), 1 p.m.
Wrestling
Twin Lakes Sectional (North Newton), 8 a.m.
Crown Point Sectional (Boone Grove, Crown Point, Hanover Central, Hebron, Illiana Christian, Kankakee Valley, Lake Central, Lowell, Wheeler), 9 a.m.
EC Central Sectional (Bishop Noll, EC Central, Hammond Central, Merrillville, Morton, Munster, West Side, Whiting), 8 a.m.
LaPorte Sectional (Chesterton, LaPorte, Marquette, Michigan City, Valparaiso), 9 a.m.
Portage Sectional (Andrean, Calumet, Griffith, Highland, Hobart, Lake Station, Portage, River Forest), 9 a.m.