Check out the slate of prep events for Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022

Basketball stock

 The Times

Boys Basketball

Marquette at Andrean, postponed

North Vermillion at North Newton, 2:30 p.m.

Fort Wayne South Side at Michigan City, 4 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9), rrsn.com

Chesterton at Culver Academies, 6:30 p.m.

Covenant Christian at Faith  Christian, 6:30 p.m.

LaCrosse at Winamac, 6:30 p.m.

LaVille at Boone Grove, 6:30 p.m.

South Central at New Prairie, 6:30 p.m.

LaPorte at Concord, 6:45 p.m.

Calumet at Hanover Central, 7 p.m.

Griffith at Whiting, 7 p.m.

Lowell at Merrillville, 7 p.m.

Morgan Twp. at 21st Century, 7 p.m.

Munster at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.

Portage at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m.

Rensselaer at Hanover Central, 7 p.m.

River Forest at Lake Station, 7 p.m.

SB Washington at Crown Point, 7 p.m.

Bowman at Chicago Orr, TBA

Girls Basketball

TF South at Argo, noon

North Vermillion at North Newton, 1 p.m.

Washington Twp. at Morton, 1:30 p.m.

TF South at Crane Medical Prep, 2 p.m.

Munster at Bishop Noll, 3 p.m.

Marian Catholic at Kankakee, 3:30 p.m.

Michigan City at Knox, 4:30 p.m.

Bowman at Griffith, 7 p.m.

Boys Bowling

IHSA state finals at St. Clair Bowl, 9 a.m.

Girls Bowling

SSC Blue Conference Tournament (Oak Forest Bowl), 9 a.m.

Boys Swimming

DAC Championships at Valparaiso, 9 a.m.

Gymnastics

Chesterton Invitational (field includes Crown Point, LaPorte, Michigan City, Westville, Wheeler), 11 a.m.

Merrillville Pirate Pride Invitational (field includes Hobart, Lowell, Morgan Twp., Munster), 1 p.m.

Wrestling

Twin Lakes Sectional (North Newton), 8 a.m.

Crown Point Sectional (Boone Grove, Crown Point, Hanover Central, Hebron, Illiana Christian, Kankakee Valley, Lake Central, Lowell, Wheeler), 9 a.m.

EC Central Sectional (Bishop Noll, EC Central, Hammond Central, Merrillville, Morton, Munster, West Side, Whiting),  8 a.m.

LaPorte Sectional (Chesterton, LaPorte, Marquette, Michigan City, Valparaiso), 9 a.m.

Portage Sectional (Andrean, Calumet, Griffith, Highland, Hobart, Lake Station, Portage, River Forest), 9 a.m.

