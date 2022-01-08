 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Check out the slate of prep events for Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022
0 Comments
agate urgent

Check out the slate of prep events for Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022

  • 0
Basketball stock

Basketball stock

 The Times

Boys Basketball

NIBC at LaPorte Civic Auditorium

Bishop Walsh (Md.) vs. Oak Hill Academy (Va.), 2 p.m.

Wasatch (Utah) vs. IMG Academy (Fla.), 4 p.m.

Montverde Academy (Fla.) vs. La Lumiere, 6 p.m.

Sunrise Christian (Kan.) vs. Legacy Early College (S.C.), 8 p.m.

Wheeler at Griffith, 1:30 p.m.

Michigan City at Marquette, 3 p.m.

21st Century at Indpls. Attucks, 3 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Benton Central, 6 p.m.

LaCrosse at Frontier, 6:30 p.m.

Lafayette Harrison at Lake Central, 6:30 p.m.

Penn at Valparaiso, 6:30 p.m.

SB Career Academy at South Central, 6:30 p.m.

Westville at West Central, 6:30 p.m.

Bishop Noll at Andrean, 7 p.m.

Chesterton at Merrillville, 7 p.m.

EC Central at Portage, 7 p.m.

Hammond Academy at Kouts, 7 p.m.

Highland at Lowell, 7 p.m.

Lake Station at Whiting, 7 p.m.

River Forest at Calumet, 7 p.m.

Timothy Christian at Illiana Christian, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Hammond Central at Lake Station, 1:30 p.m.

Illiana Christian at Bowman, 2 p.m.

Marian Central Cathholic at Marian Catholic, 2 p.m.

Lake Central at LaPorte, 2:30 p.m.

Lowell at Andrean, 2:30 p.m.

Merrillville at Westville, 6 p.m.

Covenant Christian at West Central, 6:30 p.m.

Frontier at LaCrosse, 6:30 p.m.

Valparaiso at Lafayette Harrison, 6:30 p.m.

Bishop Noll at Griffith, 7 p.m.

Hanover Central at Munster, 7 p.m.

Boys Bowling

SSC Blue Conference meet at Lynwood Bowl (field includes TF North, TF South), 9 a.m.

Gymnastics

Valparaiso Viking Pairs (field includes Lake Central), 11 a.m.

Boys Swimming

GSSC Tournament at Wheeler (Bishop Noll, Griffith, North Newton), 10 a.m.

Hobart Diving Invitational (field includes Chesterton, Merrillville), TBA

Girls Swimming

Highland Invitational (field includes Crown Point, Lake Central, Michigan City, Portage, Valparaiso), 9 a.m.

GSSC Tournament at Wheeler (Bishop Noll, Griffith, North Newton), 10 a.m.

Hobart Diving Invitational (field includes Chesterton, Merrillville), TBA

Wrestling

Hebron Hawks Super Dual (field includes Boone Grove), 9 a.m.

Lake County Championships at Hanover Central (field includes Andrean, Bishop Noll, Calumet, EC Central, Griffith, Hanover Central, Highland, Lake Central, Lake Station, Lowell, Merrillville, Morton, Munster, River Forest, Wheeler, Whiting), 9 a.m.

North Newton Nick Spitler Invitational, 9 a.m.

Seneca Irish Invitational (field includes Illiana Christian), 9 a.m.

Sullivan Invitational (field includes Marian Catholic), TBA

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ex-NFL star Clinton Portis sentenced to prison for health care fraud scheme

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts