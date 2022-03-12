 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate urgent

Check out the slate of prep events for Saturday, March 12, 2022

Track Stock

 Jim Bis, File, The Times

Gymnastics

State championships at Ball State, noon

Boys Track

Argo Invitational (field includes TF North), 9 a.m.

Purdue Fort Wayne Invitational (field includes Chesterton), 9 a.m.

Rantoul Invitational at University of Illinois Armory (field includes TF South), 9 a.m.

Portage NWI Indoor Championships (field includes Andrean, Boone Grove, Bowman, Crown Point, EC Central, Gary Lighthouse, Hanover Central, Hobart, Illiana Christian, Kankakee Valley, Kouts, LaPorte, Lowell, Merrillville, Morgan Twp., Morton, North Newton, Valparaiso, West Side, Wheeler), 9:30 a.m.

Girls Track

Proviso East Invitational (field includes Marian Catholic), 8 a.m.

Purdue Fort Wayne Invitational (field includes Chesterton), 9 a.m.

Rantoul Invitational at University of Illinois Armory (field includes TF South), 9 a.m.

Portage NWI Indoor Championships (field includes Andrean, EC Central, Gary Lighthouse, Hanover Central, Hobart, Kankakee Valley, Kouts, LaPorte, Lowell, Merrillville, Morgan Twp., Morton, North Newton, West Side, Wheeler), 9:30 a.m.

