Check out the slate of prep events for Saturday, March 12, 2022

Gymnastics
State championships at Ball State, noon
Boys Track
Argo Invitational (field includes TF North), 9 a.m.
Purdue Fort Wayne Invitational (field includes Chesterton), 9 a.m.
Rantoul Invitational at University of Illinois Armory (field includes TF South), 9 a.m.
Portage NWI Indoor Championships (field includes Andrean, Boone Grove, Bowman, Crown Point, EC Central, Gary Lighthouse, Hanover Central, Hobart, Illiana Christian, Kankakee Valley, Kouts, LaPorte, Lowell, Merrillville, Morgan Twp., Morton, North Newton, Valparaiso, West Side, Wheeler), 9:30 a.m.
Girls Track
Proviso East Invitational (field includes Marian Catholic), 8 a.m.
Portage NWI Indoor Championships (field includes Andrean, EC Central, Gary Lighthouse, Hanover Central, Hobart, Kankakee Valley, Kouts, LaPorte, Lowell, Merrillville, Morgan Twp., Morton, North Newton, West Side, Wheeler), 9:30 a.m.