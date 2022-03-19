Check out the slate of prep events for Saturday, March 19, 2022

Badminton
Shepard Tournament (field includes TF North), 8 a.m.
TF South Invitational, 9:30 a.m.
Baseball
Marian Catholic at Mount Carmel, 11 a.m.
TF South at West Chicago, 11 a.m.
Girls Soccer
Windy City Classic at Reavis (field includes Marian Catholic, TF North, TF South), TBA
Boys Tennis
Triad Tournament (field includes Marian Catholic), 8:30 a.m.
Boys Indoor Track
Lemont Invitational (field includes TF North, TF South), 9 a.m.
All Comers Meet at Lake Central (field includes Hanover Central, Valparaiso), 10 a.m.
Bowman at Pike, 10 a.m.
Girls Indoor Track
Bowman at Pike, 10 a.m.
Lemont Invitational (field includes TF North, TF South), 9 a.m.