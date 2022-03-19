 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Check out the slate of prep events for Saturday, March 19, 2022

Badminton

Shepard Tournament (field includes TF North), 8 a.m.

TF South Invitational, 9:30 a.m.

Baseball

Marian Catholic at Mount Carmel, 11 a.m.

TF South at West Chicago, 11 a.m.

Girls Soccer

Windy City Classic at Reavis (field includes Marian Catholic, TF North, TF South), TBA

Boys Tennis

Triad Tournament (field includes Marian Catholic), 8:30 a.m.

Boys Indoor Track

Lemont Invitational (field includes TF North, TF South), 9 a.m.

All Comers Meet at Lake Central (field includes Hanover Central, Valparaiso), 10 a.m.

Bowman at Pike, 10 a.m.

Girls Indoor Track

Bowman at Pike, 10 a.m.

Lemont Invitational (field includes TF North, TF South), 9 a.m.

