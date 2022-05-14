 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate urgent

Check out the slate of prep events for Saturday, May 14, 2022

  • 0
Tennis

Tennis

 Times file art

Badminton

IHSA state finals at Hinsdale South,10 a.m.

Baseball

Covenant Christian at Argos, 9 a.m.

Hebron at Portage, 10 a.m.

John Glenn at Morgan Twp., 10 a.m.

Kouts at Washington Twp., 10 a.m.

Lowell at LaPorte, 10 a.m. (DH)

Marian Catholic at Andrean, 10 a.m. (DH)

Boone Grove at Hanover Central, 11 a.m.

Crown Point at Munster, 11 a.m.

North Newton at Calumet, 11 a.m.

21st Century at EC Central, 11 a.m.

Zionsville at Lake Central, 11 a.m.

Covenant Christian at LaCrosse, 11:30 a.m.

People are also reading…

LaCrosse at Argos, 11:30 a.m.

Bowman at South Bend Clay, noon

South Bend Career Academy at Victory Christian, noon

Joliet Central at TF South, 5:30 p.m. (DH)

Griffith at Munster, 6 p.m.

Boys Golf

MWC championship at Pine View (field includes North Newton), 8 a.m.

Leo Invitational at Noble Hawk (field includes Chesterton), 9 a.m. 

Softball

CCSJ Invitational at Whiting Sports Complex (field includes Griffith, Hanover Central, Lowell, North Newton), 9 a.m.

Andrean at South Bend Clay, 9:30 a.m.

Crown Point at Carmel, 10 a.m.

Culver Community at Covenant Christian, 10 a.m.

Munster at New Palestine, 10 a.m.

Penn at Portage, 10 a.m.

South Bend Career Academy at Victory Christian, 10 a.m.

South Bend Riley at LaPorte, 10 a.m.

TF South at Homewood-Flossmoor, 10 a.m.

PCC championhsip at South Central, 1 p.m.

Crown Point at New Palestine, 2 p.m.

Munster at Carmel, 2 p.m.

Boys Tennis

ESCC Tournament at Benet (field includes Marian Catholic), 9 a.m.

Girls Tennis

Culver Academies Invitational (field includes Valparaiso), 9 a.m.

GLAC Tournament at EC Central, 9 a.m. 

Boys Track

ESCC meet at Notre Dame (field includes Marian Catholic), 2 p.m.

Boys Volleyball

Evanston Invitational (field includes Marian Catholic), TBA

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Brady will become analyst for Fox Sports upon retirement

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts