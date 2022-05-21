Check out the slate of prep events for Saturday, May 21, 2022

Baseball
Carmel Invitational (field includes Chesterton), 8 a.m.
Lake Central at Lowell, 9 a.m.
Bowman at South Bend Career Academy, 10 a.m.
Hebron at Kankakee Valley, 10 a.m.
Highland at Portage, 10 a.m.
Illiana Christian at South Bend St. Joseph’s, 10 a.m.
South Bend Clay Reinebold Classic (field includes Calumet, LaCrosse), 10 a.m.
LaPorte at Boone Grove, 10 a.m.
Lincoln-Way Central at TF South, 10 a.m.
Merrillville at West Lafayette, 10 a.m. (DH)
North Central Indy Classic (field includes Crown Point), 10 a.m.
Hobart at Morton, 11 a.m.
Calumet Christian at North Newton, noon
Buchanan at LaPorte, 1:30 p.m.
River Forest at Covenant Christian, 2:30 p.m.
Griffith at Kouts, 3 p.m.
Bishop Noll vs. Hammond Central at EC Central (Block Stadium), 5 p.m.
Hammond Academy at EC Central, 7 p.m.
Stevie’s Way at Marian Catholic (field includes Andrean), TBD
Boys Golf
Lake Central Invitational at Palmira (field includes Andrean, Crown Point, Griffith, Hanover Central, Highland, Hobart, Illiana Christian, Lowell, Merrillville, Munster, Portage, Valparaiso), 8 a.m.
PCC Tournament at Hamlet, 8 a.m.
Softball
South Central at Highland, 9 a.m.
Hebron at Portage, 10 a.m.
Calumet Christian at River Forest, 10 a.m.
Kankakee Valley at Morgan Twp., 10 a.m.
Munster at Valparaiso, 11 a.m.
Illiana Christian at Bradley-Bourbonnais, 7 p.m.
Boys Tennis
IHSA Class A Oak Lawn/Forest Sectional (field includes Marian Catholic), 9 a.m.
Girls Track
IHSA State at Eastern Illinois, finals