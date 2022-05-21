 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate urgent

Check out the slate of prep events for Saturday, May 21, 2022

  • 0
Tennis

Tennis

 Times file art

Baseball

Carmel Invitational (field includes Chesterton), 8 a.m.

Lake Central at Lowell, 9 a.m.

Bowman at South Bend Career Academy, 10 a.m.

Hebron at Kankakee Valley, 10 a.m.

Highland at Portage, 10 a.m.

Illiana Christian at South Bend St. Joseph’s, 10 a.m.

South Bend Clay Reinebold Classic (field includes Calumet, LaCrosse), 10 a.m.

LaPorte at Boone Grove, 10 a.m.

Lincoln-Way Central at TF South, 10 a.m.

Merrillville at West Lafayette, 10 a.m. (DH)

North Central Indy Classic (field includes Crown Point), 10 a.m.

Hobart at Morton, 11 a.m.

Calumet Christian at North Newton, noon

People are also reading…

Buchanan at LaPorte, 1:30 p.m.

River Forest at Covenant Christian, 2:30 p.m.

Griffith at Kouts, 3 p.m.

Bishop Noll vs. Hammond Central at EC Central (Block Stadium), 5 p.m.

Hammond Academy at EC Central, 7 p.m.

Stevie’s Way at Marian Catholic (field includes Andrean), TBD

Boys Golf

Lake Central Invitational at Palmira (field includes Andrean, Crown Point, Griffith, Hanover Central, Highland, Hobart, Illiana Christian, Lowell, Merrillville, Munster, Portage, Valparaiso), 8 a.m.

PCC Tournament at Hamlet, 8 a.m.

Softball

South Central at Highland, 9 a.m.

Hebron at Portage, 10 a.m.

Calumet Christian at River Forest, 10 a.m.

Kankakee Valley at Morgan Twp., 10 a.m.

Munster at Valparaiso, 11 a.m.

Illiana Christian at Bradley-Bourbonnais, 7 p.m.

Boys Tennis

IHSA Class A Oak Lawn/Forest Sectional (field includes Marian Catholic), 9 a.m.

Girls Track

IHSA State at Eastern Illinois, finals

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

MLB reporter Kelsey Wingert hit in the head by 95 MPH line drive

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts