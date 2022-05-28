 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate urgent

Check out the slate of prep events for Saturday, May 28, 2022

  • 0
Tennis

Tennis

 Times file art

Boys Golf

Lafayette Jefferson Classic (field includes Crown Point, Lake Central, Valparaiso), 1 p.m.

Warsaw Invitational (field includes Andrean), 12:30 p.m.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Colin Kaepernick secures Raiders workout after 5 years out of NFL

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts