Check out the slate of prep events for Saturday, May 7, 2022

Tennis

Baseball

South Central Spring Classic (field includes Kouts), 9 a.m.

Portage at New Prairie, 9:30 a.m.

Bishop Noll at Andrean, 10 a.m.

Bowman at Hebron, 10 a.m.

Crown Point Invitational (field includes Munster), 10 a.m.

Marian Catholic at Notre Dame, 10 a.m. (DH)

Morgan Twp. at Covenant Christian, 10 a.m.

Rensselaer at Kankakee Valley, 10 a.m.

TF South at Reavis, 10 a.m.

Hammond Academy at Hammond Central, 11 a.m.

Hanover Central at Illiana Christian, 11 a.m.

West Side at EC Central, 11 a.m.

Griffith at Boone Grove, noon

Lowell at Valparaiso, 2:30 p.m.

Calumet Christian at Hobart, 3 p.m.

Boys Golf

Warsaw Invitational (field includes Valparaiso), 7 a.m.

Pioneer Invitational at Pond View (field includes Covenant Christian), 8 a.m.

Rensselaer Invitational (field includes Andrean, Boone Grove, Crown Point, Hanover Central, Highland, Kankakee Valley, Lowell, Munster, North Newton, Wheeler), 8:30 a.m.

Plymouth Match Play Tournament (field includes LaCrosse), 9 a.m.

Lafayette Jefferson Invitational at Battleground (field includes Chesterton, Crown Point), noon

Girls Soccer

Marian Catholic at Carmel Catholic, noon

Softball

Twin Lakes Invitational (field includes Kankakee Valley, Lowell, Munster), 8 a.m.

Andrean at Valparaiso, 10 a.m.

Bishop Noll at Covenant Christian, 10 a.m.

Crown Point at Boone Grove, 10 a.m.

Illiana Christian at Chesterton, 10 a.m. (DH)

Marian Catholic at Carmel Catholic, 10 a.m. (DH)

Argos at River Forest, 11 a.m.

Parkview Christian at Hammond Academy, 11 a.m.

John Glenn at Kouts, noon

Hobart at Bloomington South, 1 p.m. (DH)

Westville at Morgan Twp., 4:30 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Angola Tony Wright Memorial Tournament (field includes Valparaiso), 8 a.m.

Kankakee Valley Invitational (field includes Andrean, Bishop Noll, Illiana Christian), 8:30 a.m.

LaPorte Slicer Invitational (field includes Boone Grove, Lowell), 9 a.m.

Penn Invitational (field includes Munster), 9 a.m.

South Bend Clay Tournament (field includes Michigan City), 9 a.m.

South Bend St. Joseph at Crown Point, 9 a.m.

Boys Track

Carlin Nalley Invitational (field includes TF South), 9 a.m.

PCC Conference Meet at Kouts, 9 a.m.

Proviso East Invitational (field includes Marian Catholic), 10 a.m.

Girls Track

PCC Conference Meet at Kouts, 9 a.m.

Goshen Relays (field includes Bowman), 9:30 a.m.

Boys Volleyball

Pre-State Tournament (field includes Illiana Christian), TBA

