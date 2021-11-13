 Skip to main content
Check out the slate of prep events for Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021
Basketball

Girls Basketball

Covenant Christian Tip Off Tournament (field includes Calumet Christian, Faith Christian, Heritage Christian), 10 a.m.

Boone Grove at Whiting, 11 a.m.

Plymouth at Michigan City, 1 p.m.

SB Clay at LaPorte, 1:30 p.m.

Chesterton at Mishawaka, 2 p.m.

Kouts at Kankakee Valley, 2:30 p.m.

Lowell at EC Central, 2:30 p.m.

Bishop Noll at Valparaiso, 6:30 p.m.

New Prairie at South Central, 6:30 p.m.

Penn at Lake Central, 6:30 p.m.

Tri-County at LaCrosse, 6:30 p.m.

Westville at Culver Community, 6:30 p.m.

Andrean at Merrillville, 7 p.m.

Griffith at Hobart, 7 p.m.

Illiana Christian at Hanover Central, 7 p.m.

North Judson at Portage, 7 p.m.

River Forest at North Newton, 7 p.m.

 

