Check out the slate of prep events for Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021
agate urgent

Basketball

Basketball stock

 John Watkins, File | The Times

Girls Basketball

LaPorte at New Prairie, 12:30 p.m.

Morton at Munster, 12:30 p.m.

Griffith at Lowell, 1:30 p.m.

Morgan Twp. at Marquette, 1:30 p.m.

Calumet at EC Central, 2:30 p.m.

Hobart at River Forest, 2:30 p.m.

Michigan City at Loyola Academy, 3:30 p.m.

Oregon-Davis at Kouts, 3:30 p.m.

Highland at Wheeler, 6 p.m.

Covenant Christian at Washington Twp., 7 p.m.

Plymouth at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.

Whiting at Westville, 7 p.m.

Bobby Bolton Classic at Richards (field includes TF South), TBA

Immaculate Conception Tournament (field includes Marian Catholic), TBA

Ladycat Fall Classic at Beecher (field includes TF North), TBA

NLC/DAC Shootout at Crown Point (Crown Point vs. Northridge, 9 a.m.; Merrillville vs. Warsaw, 11 a.m.; Merrillville vs. Northridge, 2 p.m.; Crown Point vs. Warsaw, 4 p.m.)

Boys Bowling

Oak Lawn Spartan Classic at Palos Lanes (field includes TF North, TF South), 8:30 a.m.

Wrestling

Danny Chavez Tournament at Lake Station (field includes Andrean, Boone Grove, Merrillville, Morton, North Newton, West Side, Whiting), 9 a.m.

Rolland C. Beckham Memorial at Calumet (field includes Hammond Central, Highland, Lake Central, Munster), 9 a.m.

Football recap: Region teams punch semistate tickets, have historic seasons end on snowy night

Friday night was packed with entertainment, including a double-overtime finish, program record, multi-TD performances and more as snow fell. Get caught up with The Times' complete coverage!

