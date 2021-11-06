Check out the slate of prep events for Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021

Boys Cross Country
Illinois State Finals at Detweiller Park, Peoria, 1 p.m.
Girls Cross Country
Illinois State Finals at Detweiller Park, Peoria, 2 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Lake Central Classic (field includes Hammond Central, Portage, SB Washington), 9 a.m.
Hobart at Boone Grove, 12:30 p.m.
Lowell at North Newton, 12:30 p.m.
Merrillville at SB St. Joseph, 12:30 p.m.
EC Central at River Forest, 2:30 p.m.
Illiana Christian at Morgan Twp., 6 p.m.
Washington Twp. at Munster, 6 p.m.
South Central at LaVille, 6:30 p.m.
Crown Point at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m., WLQI-FM (97.7), www.wlqi977.com/, rrsn.com (video)
Griffith at Morton, 7 p.m.
Westville at Chesterton, 7 p.m.
Girls Swimming
Homewood-Flossmoor Sectional (TF United), 9 a.m.
