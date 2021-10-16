 Skip to main content
Check out the slate of prep events for Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021
Check out the slate of prep events for Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021

Distance running stock
Boys & Girls Cross Country

ESCC meet at Arlington Park, 8:30 a.m.

SSC Blue meet at TF South (North Creek Meadow), 9 a.m.

Crown Point Regional at Lemon Lake, 11:15 a.m.

Chesterton Regional at Sunset Hill Farm County Park, 10:30 a.m.

Football

Lake Station at Fremont, noon

Boys Soccer

Illinois Regionals

Girls Swimming

TF United at Tinley Park Invitational, 10 a.m.

Girls Tennis

Oak Forest 1A Sectional (Marian Catholic, TF North), 8:30 a.m.

Lincoln-Way East 2A Sectional (TF South), TBA

Girls Volleyball

Lincoln-Way Central Invitational (field includes Marian Catholic, TF South), 8 a.m.

