Check out the slate of prep events for Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021

Boys Cross Country
GLAC meet at Hammond Central (Forsythe Park), 9 a.m.
GSSC meet at Wheeler, 9 a.m.
Niles Savage Invitational (field includes Marian Catholic), 9 a.m.
DAC meet at Valparaiso (Sunset Hill Farm), 9:45 a.m.
NCC meet at Lowell, 10 a.m.
PCC meet at Boone Grove, 10 a.m.
Girls Cross Country
GSSC meet at Wheeler, 9 a.m.
Niles Savage Invitational (field includes Marian Catholic), 9 a.m.
DAC Meet at Valparaiso, 9:45 a.m.
NCC meet at Lowell, 10 a.m
PCC meet at Boone Grove, 10 a.m.
Girls Golf
Indiana State Finals at Prairie View Golf Club, Carmel (Day 2), 7:30 a.m.
Boys Soccer
Hobart at Merrillville, 10 a.m.
Crown Point at Culver Academies, 11:30 a.m.
Griffith at Marquette, noon
Westville at Morgan Twp., noon
River Forest at Hammond Academy, 2 p.m.
SSAC Tournament at Heritage Christian, championship, TBA
Girls Soccer
Bishop Noll at Morgan Twp., 10 a.m.
Morton at Hanover Central, 10 a.m.
Victory Christian at Jimtown, 11 a.m.
Michigan City at LaPorte LaLumiere, noon
Portage at Hobart, noon, rrsn.com (video)
Oregon-Davis at Kouts, 3 p.m.
Westville at Hebron, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Portage Sectional (Chesterton, Portage, Valparaiso, Wheeler), championship, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Chicago Christian, Hillcrest, Tinley Park at Marian Catholic, 9 a.m.
Girls Volleyball
Bowman at West Side, 9 a.m.
New Prairie Invitational (field includes Boone Grove, Hebron, Michigan City, South Central, Wheeler), 8 a.m.
Munster at McCutcheon, 11:30 a.m.
North Newton at River Forest, 11:30 a.m.
Bishop Noll at Calumet, 3:30 p.m.
Lake Station at River Forest, 5:30 p.m.
Asics Challenge (field includes Marian Catholic), TBA
SSAC Tournament at Heritage Christian, championship, TBA
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Kelly Mullaney
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Aaron Ferguson
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Jim Hunsley
Sports Copy Editor
Jim is a copy editor for The Times who works out of Valparaiso.He received the Indiana High School Wrestling Coaches Association’s Media Award in 1997. He can be reached at 219-548-4356 or jim.hunsley@nwi.com.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Mike Clark
Illinois News and Sports Reporter/Copy Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.