Check out the slate of prep events for Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021
Volleyball

 The Times

Boys Cross Country

GLAC meet at Hammond Central (Forsythe Park), 9 a.m.

GSSC meet at Wheeler, 9 a.m.

Niles Savage Invitational (field includes Marian Catholic), 9 a.m.

DAC meet at Valparaiso (Sunset Hill Farm), 9:45 a.m.

NCC meet at Lowell, 10 a.m.

PCC meet at Boone Grove, 10 a.m.

Girls Cross Country

GSSC meet at Wheeler, 9 a.m.

Niles Savage Invitational (field includes Marian Catholic), 9 a.m.

DAC Meet at Valparaiso, 9:45 a.m.

NCC meet at Lowell, 10 a.m

PCC meet at Boone Grove, 10 a.m.

Girls Golf

Indiana State Finals at Prairie View Golf Club, Carmel (Day 2), 7:30 a.m.

Boys Soccer

Hobart at Merrillville, 10 a.m.

Crown Point at Culver Academies, 11:30 a.m.

Griffith at Marquette, noon

Westville at Morgan Twp., noon

River Forest at Hammond Academy, 2 p.m.

SSAC Tournament at Heritage Christian, championship, TBA

Girls Soccer

Bishop Noll at Morgan Twp., 10 a.m.

Morton at Hanover Central, 10 a.m.

Victory Christian at Jimtown, 11 a.m.

Michigan City at LaPorte LaLumiere, noon

Portage at Hobart, noon, rrsn.com (video)

Oregon-Davis at Kouts, 3 p.m.

Westville at Hebron, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Portage Sectional (Chesterton, Portage, Valparaiso, Wheeler), championship, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Chicago Christian, Hillcrest, Tinley Park at Marian Catholic, 9 a.m.

Girls Volleyball

Bowman at West Side, 9 a.m.

New Prairie Invitational (field includes Boone Grove, Hebron, Michigan City, South Central, Wheeler), 8 a.m.

Munster at McCutcheon, 11:30 a.m.

North Newton at River Forest, 11:30 a.m.

Bishop Noll at Calumet, 3:30 p.m.

Lake Station at River Forest, 5:30 p.m.

Asics Challenge (field includes Marian Catholic), TBA

SSAC Tournament at Heritage Christian, championship, TBA

Sports Copy Editor

Jim is a copy editor for The Times who works out of Valparaiso.He received the Indiana High School Wrestling Coaches Association’s Media Award in 1997. He can be reached at 219-548-4356 or jim.hunsley@nwi.com.

