Check out the slate of prep events for Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021
Boys Cross Country

Prairie State Semi-State, 9:30 a.m.

Illinois Class 3A Tinley Park Regional (TF South), 9:45 a.m.

Illinois Class 2A Thornridge Regional (Marian Catholic, TF North), 11 a.m.

Girls Cross Country

Prairie State Semi-State, 10:15 a.m.

Illinois Class 3A Tinley Park Regional (TF South), 9 a.m.

Illinois Class 2A Thornridge Regional (Marian Catholic, TF North), 10 a.m.

Sports Copy Editor

Jim is a copy editor for The Times who works out of Valparaiso.He received the Indiana High School Wrestling Coaches Association’s Media Award in 1997. He can be reached at 219-548-4356 or jim.hunsley@nwi.com.

Prep Honors
Agate

Prep Honors

  • Updated

Here are the selections for the 2021 Greater South Shore Conference All-Conference boys and girls soccer teams and the 2021 GSSC Coach of the Year.  

Fall prep pairings
Agate

Fall prep pairings

  • Updated

Here are Indiana football, boys and girls soccer, girls volleyball pairings; and Illinois boys soccer pairings.

