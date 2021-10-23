Check out the slate of prep events for Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021

Boys Cross Country
Prairie State Semi-State, 9:30 a.m.
Illinois Class 3A Tinley Park Regional (TF South), 9:45 a.m.
Illinois Class 2A Thornridge Regional (Marian Catholic, TF North), 11 a.m.
Girls Cross Country
Prairie State Semi-State, 10:15 a.m.
Illinois Class 3A Tinley Park Regional (TF South), 9 a.m.
Illinois Class 2A Thornridge Regional (Marian Catholic, TF North), 10 a.m.
