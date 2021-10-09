 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Check out the slate of prep events for Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021
agate urgent

Check out the slate of prep events for Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021

Volleyball

.

 The Times

Boys & Girls Cross Country

Rich Daniels Invitational (field includes Marian Catholic), 8 a.m.

Colonel Madden Invitational at Oak Forest (field includes TF South, TF North), 9 a.m.

Highland Sectional (field includes Bishop Noll, Calumet, EC Central, Griffith, Hammond Central, Highland, Lake Central, Morton, Munster, West Side, Whiting), 10 a.m., 10:45 a.m.

Hebron Sectional (field includes Andrean, Boone Grove, Bowman, Crown Point, Gary Lighthouse, Hanover Central, Hebron, Hobart, Illiana Christian, Lowell, Merrillville, River Forest, 21st Century), 10 a.m., 10:45 a.m.

New Prairie Sectional (field includes Chesterton, Lake Station, LaPorte, Marquette, Michigan City, Portage, South Central, Valparaiso, Washington Twp., Westville, Wheeler), 10 a.m., 10:45 a.m.

Rensselaer Sectional (field includes Covenant Christian, Kankakee Valley, Kouts, LaCrosse, Morgan Twp., North Newton), 10:30 a.m., 11:15 a.m.

Football

South Central vs. Clarksville at Noblesville, 3:30 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Victory Christian at ICSAA Regional, TBA

Girls Volleyball

Marquette at Elkhart Christian, 3 p.m.

Calumet at Bishop Noll, 3:30 p.m.

Victory Christian at ICSAA Tournament, TBA

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Morning minute with Chuck Swirsky for Oct. 9, 2021

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Copy Editor

Jim is a copy editor for The Times who works out of Valparaiso.He received the Indiana High School Wrestling Coaches Association’s Media Award in 1997. He can be reached at 219-548-4356 or jim.hunsley@nwi.com.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts