Check out the slate of prep events for Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021

Boys & Girls Cross Country
Rich Daniels Invitational (field includes Marian Catholic), 8 a.m.
Colonel Madden Invitational at Oak Forest (field includes TF South, TF North), 9 a.m.
Highland Sectional (field includes Bishop Noll, Calumet, EC Central, Griffith, Hammond Central, Highland, Lake Central, Morton, Munster, West Side, Whiting), 10 a.m., 10:45 a.m.
Hebron Sectional (field includes Andrean, Boone Grove, Bowman, Crown Point, Gary Lighthouse, Hanover Central, Hebron, Hobart, Illiana Christian, Lowell, Merrillville, River Forest, 21st Century), 10 a.m., 10:45 a.m.
New Prairie Sectional (field includes Chesterton, Lake Station, LaPorte, Marquette, Michigan City, Portage, South Central, Valparaiso, Washington Twp., Westville, Wheeler), 10 a.m., 10:45 a.m.
Rensselaer Sectional (field includes Covenant Christian, Kankakee Valley, Kouts, LaCrosse, Morgan Twp., North Newton), 10:30 a.m., 11:15 a.m.
Football
South Central vs. Clarksville at Noblesville, 3:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Victory Christian at ICSAA Regional, TBA
Girls Volleyball
Marquette at Elkhart Christian, 3 p.m.
Calumet at Bishop Noll, 3:30 p.m.
Victory Christian at ICSAA Tournament, TBA
Kelly Mullaney
Aaron Ferguson
Jim Hunsley
Sports Copy Editor
Jim is a copy editor for The Times who works out of Valparaiso.He received the Indiana High School Wrestling Coaches Association’s Media Award in 1997. He can be reached at 219-548-4356 or jim.hunsley@nwi.com.
Mike Clark
Illinois News and Sports Reporter/Copy Editor
