Check out the slate of prep events for Sept. 1, 2021

Distance running stock
Wednesday

Boys Cross Country

Marquette at New Buffalo, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Cross Country

Marquette at New Buffalo, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Golf

Highland at Chesterton, 4 p.m.

Andrean at Lake Central (Palmira), 4:30 p.m.

Boone Grove, North Newton at North Judson (Chesapeake), 4:30 p.m.

LaCrosse at New Prairie (Hamlet), 4:30 p.m.

Marquette at Michigan City (Long Beach), 4:30 p.m.

Valparaiso, Wheeler at Kankakee Valley (Sandy Pines), 4:30 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Homewood-Flossmoor at TF United (TF North), 4:30 p.m.

Westville at Oregon-Davis, 5 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Lowell, 6 p.m.

Chesterton at Valparaiso, 6:30 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9), rrsn.com

Highland at Andrean, 6:30 p.m.

Lake Central at Michigan City, 6:30 p.m.

Merrillville at LaPorte, 6:30 p.m.

Portage at Crown Point, 6:30 p.m.

Munster at Hobart, 7 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Kouts at Washington Twp., 4:30 p.m.

Marquette at Westville, 5 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Hobart at Valparaiso, 4 p.m.

Hammond Academy at Merrillville, 4:30 p.m.

Highland at Crown Point, 4:30 p.m.

Michigan City at Griffith, 4:30 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Hanover Central, 4:45 p.m.

Portage at SB Riley, 6 p.m.

Boys Volleyball

Hebron at Morgan Twp., 6 p.m.

Kouts at Boone Grove, 6 p.m.

Washington Twp. at LaCrosse, 6 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

TF South at Stagg, 5:45 p.m.

Hammond Central at Portage, 6 p.m.

Hobart at Merrillville, 6 p.m.

Michigan City at Washington Twp., 6 p.m.

Morgan Twp. at South Central, 6 p.m.

Highland at Whiting, 6:30 p.m.

Kouts at North Judson, 6:30 p.m.

LaCrosse at Marquette, 6:30 p.m.

Boone Grove at Wheeler, 7 p.m.

North Newton at Hebron, 7 p.m.

