Check out the slate of prep events for Sept. 1, 2021

Wednesday
Boys Cross Country
Marquette at New Buffalo, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Cross Country
Marquette at New Buffalo, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Golf
Highland at Chesterton, 4 p.m.
Andrean at Lake Central (Palmira), 4:30 p.m.
Boone Grove, North Newton at North Judson (Chesapeake), 4:30 p.m.
LaCrosse at New Prairie (Hamlet), 4:30 p.m.
Marquette at Michigan City (Long Beach), 4:30 p.m.
Valparaiso, Wheeler at Kankakee Valley (Sandy Pines), 4:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Homewood-Flossmoor at TF United (TF North), 4:30 p.m.
Westville at Oregon-Davis, 5 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Lowell, 6 p.m.
Chesterton at Valparaiso, 6:30 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9), rrsn.com
Highland at Andrean, 6:30 p.m.
Lake Central at Michigan City, 6:30 p.m.
Merrillville at LaPorte, 6:30 p.m.
Portage at Crown Point, 6:30 p.m.
Munster at Hobart, 7 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Kouts at Washington Twp., 4:30 p.m.
Marquette at Westville, 5 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Hobart at Valparaiso, 4 p.m.
Hammond Academy at Merrillville, 4:30 p.m.
Highland at Crown Point, 4:30 p.m.
Michigan City at Griffith, 4:30 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Hanover Central, 4:45 p.m.
Portage at SB Riley, 6 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Hebron at Morgan Twp., 6 p.m.
Kouts at Boone Grove, 6 p.m.
Washington Twp. at LaCrosse, 6 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
TF South at Stagg, 5:45 p.m.
Hammond Central at Portage, 6 p.m.
Hobart at Merrillville, 6 p.m.
Michigan City at Washington Twp., 6 p.m.
Morgan Twp. at South Central, 6 p.m.
Highland at Whiting, 6:30 p.m.
Kouts at North Judson, 6:30 p.m.
LaCrosse at Marquette, 6:30 p.m.
Boone Grove at Wheeler, 7 p.m.
North Newton at Hebron, 7 p.m.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Kelly Mullaney
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Aaron Ferguson
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Jim Hunsley
Sports Copy Editor
Jim is a copy editor for The Times who works out of Valparaiso.He received the Indiana High School Wrestling Coaches Association’s Media Award in 1997. He can be reached at 219-548-4356 or jim.hunsley@nwi.com.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Mike Clark
Illinois News and Sports Reporter/Copy Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.