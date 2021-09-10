 Skip to main content
Check out the slate of prep events for Sept. 10, 2021

Check out the slate of prep events for Sept. 10, 2021

Tennis

Tennis

 Times file photo

Girls Golf

LaPorte Pat Ford Invitational at Beechwood (field includes Crown Point, Hammond Central, Hanover Central, LaCrosse, Lake Central, Marquette, Michigan City, Portage, Valparaiso), 10 a.m.

Highland, Lowell at Griffith, 4 p.m.

Illiana Christian at South Newton, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Baraboo (Wis.) Invitational (Marian Catholic vs. Wisconsin Lutheran), 5 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Kouts at Hebron, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Morton at EC Central, 4:30 p.m.

SB Washington at Michigan City, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Volleyball

Hebron at Boone Grove, 6:30 p.m.

Kouts at Morgan Twp., 6:30 p.m.

LaCrosse at Westville, 6:30 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

Thornton Volleyball Challenge 2020 (field includes TF North), 4 p.m.

Hebron at Boone Grove, 5 p.m.

Kouts at Morgan Twp., 5 p.m.

LaCrosse at Westville, 5 p.m.

Calumet Christian at Bowman, 6:30 p.m.

Illiana Christian at Victory Christian, 6:30 p.m.

