Check out the slate of prep events for Sept. 10, 2021

Girls Golf
LaPorte Pat Ford Invitational at Beechwood (field includes Crown Point, Hammond Central, Hanover Central, LaCrosse, Lake Central, Marquette, Michigan City, Portage, Valparaiso), 10 a.m.
Highland, Lowell at Griffith, 4 p.m.
Illiana Christian at South Newton, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Baraboo (Wis.) Invitational (Marian Catholic vs. Wisconsin Lutheran), 5 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Kouts at Hebron, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Morton at EC Central, 4:30 p.m.
SB Washington at Michigan City, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Hebron at Boone Grove, 6:30 p.m.
Kouts at Morgan Twp., 6:30 p.m.
LaCrosse at Westville, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Thornton Volleyball Challenge 2020 (field includes TF North), 4 p.m.
Hebron at Boone Grove, 5 p.m.
Kouts at Morgan Twp., 5 p.m.
LaCrosse at Westville, 5 p.m.
Calumet Christian at Bowman, 6:30 p.m.
Illiana Christian at Victory Christian, 6:30 p.m.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Kelly Mullaney
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Aaron Ferguson
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Jim Hunsley
Sports Copy Editor
Jim is a copy editor for The Times who works out of Valparaiso.He received the Indiana High School Wrestling Coaches Association’s Media Award in 1997. He can be reached at 219-548-4356 or jim.hunsley@nwi.com.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Mike Clark
Illinois News and Sports Reporter/Copy Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.