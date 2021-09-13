 Skip to main content
Check out the slate of prep events for Sept. 13, 2021

Golf stock

 Provided

Boys Golf

Lemont at TF South (Centennial), 3:50 p.m.

Girls Golf

GSSC Tournament at North Newton (Curtis Creek), 9 a.m.

Griffith at Andrean (Innsbrook), 4:15 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Twin Lakes, 4:30 p.m.

Bishop Noll at Marquette, 5 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Crown Point at Boone Grove, 4:30 p.m.

Hammond Academy at Calumet Christian, 4:30 p.m.

TF United at Oak Lawn, 4:30 p.m.

Kouts at Merrillville, 5 p.m.

Marquette at New Prairie, 5 p.m.

Morton at Lake Central, 5 p.m.

River Forest at Hanover Central, 5 p.m.

Highland at Wheeler, 5:30 p.m.

Victory Christian at Hammond Baptist, 5:30 p.m.

Morgan Twp. at Lowell, 6 p.m.

Bishop Noll at Portage, 6:30 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Boone Grove at Kouts, 4:30 p.m.

Covenant Christian at Morgan Twp., 4:30 p.m.

Hanover Central at Hebron, 5 p.m.

Washington Twp. at Marquette, 5 p.m.

Hammond Central at Illiana Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Illiana Christian at Highland, 4 p.m.

Lowell at Crown Point, 4 p.m.

Andrean at EC Central, 4:15 p.m.

Bethany Christian at Chesterton, 4:30 p.m.

Griffith at Hobart, 4:30 p.m.

Hanover Central at Wheeler, 4:30 p.m.

River Forest at Hammond Academy, 4:30 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Marquette, 5 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Stagg at Marian Catholic, 4:15 p.m.

Oak Lawn at TF South, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

Marian Catholic at Andrew, 5:30 p.m.

Boone Grove at North Judson, 6 p.m.

Kouts at Valparaiso, 6 p.m.

Munster at Lake Central, 6 p.m.

Hebron at Lowell, 6:30 p.m.

Westville at Argos, 6:30 p.m.

Whiting at Hobart, 6:30 p.m.

Hanover Central at North Judson, 7 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Wheeler, 7 p.m.

LaCrosse at South Central, 7 p.m.

Lake Station at EC Central, 7 p.m.

Washington Twp. at River Forest, 7 p.m.

