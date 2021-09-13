Check out the slate of prep events for Sept. 13, 2021

Boys Golf
Lemont at TF South (Centennial), 3:50 p.m.
Girls Golf
GSSC Tournament at North Newton (Curtis Creek), 9 a.m.
Griffith at Andrean (Innsbrook), 4:15 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Twin Lakes, 4:30 p.m.
Bishop Noll at Marquette, 5 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Crown Point at Boone Grove, 4:30 p.m.
Hammond Academy at Calumet Christian, 4:30 p.m.
TF United at Oak Lawn, 4:30 p.m.
Kouts at Merrillville, 5 p.m.
Marquette at New Prairie, 5 p.m.
Morton at Lake Central, 5 p.m.
River Forest at Hanover Central, 5 p.m.
Highland at Wheeler, 5:30 p.m.
Victory Christian at Hammond Baptist, 5:30 p.m.
Morgan Twp. at Lowell, 6 p.m.
Bishop Noll at Portage, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Boone Grove at Kouts, 4:30 p.m.
Covenant Christian at Morgan Twp., 4:30 p.m.
Hanover Central at Hebron, 5 p.m.
Washington Twp. at Marquette, 5 p.m.
Hammond Central at Illiana Christian, 5:30 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Illiana Christian at Highland, 4 p.m.
Lowell at Crown Point, 4 p.m.
Andrean at EC Central, 4:15 p.m.
Bethany Christian at Chesterton, 4:30 p.m.
Griffith at Hobart, 4:30 p.m.
Hanover Central at Wheeler, 4:30 p.m.
River Forest at Hammond Academy, 4:30 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Marquette, 5 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Stagg at Marian Catholic, 4:15 p.m.
Oak Lawn at TF South, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Marian Catholic at Andrew, 5:30 p.m.
Boone Grove at North Judson, 6 p.m.
Kouts at Valparaiso, 6 p.m.
Munster at Lake Central, 6 p.m.
Hebron at Lowell, 6:30 p.m.
Westville at Argos, 6:30 p.m.
Whiting at Hobart, 6:30 p.m.
Hanover Central at North Judson, 7 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Wheeler, 7 p.m.
LaCrosse at South Central, 7 p.m.
Lake Station at EC Central, 7 p.m.
Washington Twp. at River Forest, 7 p.m.
Kelly Mullaney
Aaron Ferguson
Jim Hunsley
Sports Copy Editor
Jim is a copy editor for The Times who works out of Valparaiso.He received the Indiana High School Wrestling Coaches Association’s Media Award in 1997. He can be reached at 219-548-4356 or jim.hunsley@nwi.com.
Mike Clark
Illinois News and Sports Reporter/Copy Editor
