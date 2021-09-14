 Skip to main content
Check out the slate of prep events for Sept. 14, 2021

Boys Cross Country

Covenant Christian, North Newton at Tri-County, 4:30 p.m.

Lemont, Reavis, Tinley Park at TF South (Erfert Park), 4:30 p.m.

TF North, Oak Lawn at Hillcrest (Hazel Crest Basin), 4:30 p.m.

Bowman at Lake Station, 5 p.m.

PCC Round Robin at Hebron (2nd race), 5 p.m.

Girls Cross Country

Covenant Christian, North Newton at Tri-County, 4 p.m.

Lemont, Reavis, Tinley Park at TF South (Erfert Park), 4:30 p.m.

TF North, Oak Lawn at Hillcrest (Hazel Crest Basin), 4:30 p.m.

Bowman at Lake Station, 5 p.m.

PCC Round Robin at Hebron (2nd race), 5 p.m.

Boys Golf

Joliet Catholic at Marian Catholic, 4 p.m.

Hillcrest at TF South (Centennial), 4:30 p.m.

TF North at Bremen, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Golf

Hobart at Portage, 4 p.m.

Munster at Valparaiso, 4 p.m.

New Prairie Invitational (field includes Chesterton), 4 p.m.

North Newton at Winamac, 4 p.m.

Andrean at Marquette, 4:30 p.m.

Highland at Merrillville, 4:30 p.m.

Michigan City at SB Adams, 4:30 p.m.

Wheeler at Illiana Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Covenant Christian at Morgan Twp., 4:30 p.m.

Victory Christian at Washington Twp., 4:30 p.m.

Boone Grove at Hanover Central, 5 p.m.

Hamond Baptist at EC Central, 5 p.m.

Illiana Christian at Marquette, 5 p.m.

River Forest at Griffith, 5 p.m.

Richards at Marian Catholic, 6 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Washington Twp. at Victory Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Bishop Noll at River Forest, 5 p.m.

Hanover Central at Boone Grove, 5 p.m.

LaPorte LaLumiere at Westville, 5 p.m.

Marquette at Morton, 5 p.m.

Chesterton at Crown Point, 6:30 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Andrean, 6:30 p.m.

Lake Central at LaPorte, 6:30 p.m.

Merrillville at Valparaiso, 6:30 p.m.

Portage at Michigan City, 6:30 p.m.

Hammond Central at Griffith, 7 p.m.

Hebron at Illiana Christian, 7 p.m.

Hobart at Lowell, 7 p.m.

Munster at Highland, 7 p.m., rrsn.com (video)

Girls Swimming

Argo at TF South, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Munster at Andrean, 4 p.m.

River Forest at Hobart, 4 p.m.

Merrillville at Crown Point, 4:15 p.m.

Chesterton at Michigan City, 4:30 p.m.

Griffith at Hammond Central, 4:30 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at North Judson, 4:30 p.m.

Lake Central at Portage, 4:30 p.m.

Lake Station at Wheeler, 4:30 p.m.

Marquette at Illiana Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Valparaiso at LaPorte, 4:30 p.m.

Lowell at Highland, 4:45 p.m.

Girls Tennis

TF North at TF South, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

Shepard at TF South, 5:30 p.m.

Argo at TF North, 6 p.m.

Crown Point at Michigan City, 6 p.m.

EC Central at Morton, 6 p.m.

Frontier at North Newton, 6 p.m.

Lake Central at LaPorte, 6 p.m.

Merrillville at Chesterton, 6 p.m.

Munster at Highland, 6 p.m.

Portage at Valparaiso, 6 p.m.

Marian Catholic at Joliet Catholic, 6:15 p.m.

Victory Christian at Granger Christian, 6:15 p.m.

Bishop Noll at Illiana Christian, 6:30 p.m.

Griffith at Kankakee Valley, 6:30 p.m.

Hobart at Andrean, 6:30 p.m.

North Judson at South Central, 6:30 p.m.

Hammond Academy at Marquette, 7 p.m.

