Check out the slate of prep events for Sept. 15, 2021

Tennis
Time file photo

Boys Cross Country

Bloom, Homewood-Flossmoor, Rich Twp. at Marian Catholic, 4:30 p.m.

Bishop Noll, Lake Station at Griffith (Oak Ridge Prairie), 5 p.m.

Girls Cross Country

Bloom, Homewood-Flossmoor, Rich Twp. at Marian Catholic, 4:30 p.m.

Bishop Noll, Lake Station at Griffith (Oak Ridge Prairie), 5 p.m.

Boys Golf

TF South at Lincoln-Way East (Green Garden), 4:30 p.m.

Girls Golf

Bishop Noll, Morton at Highland, 4 p.m.

Griffith at Munster, 4 p.m.

Marquette at New Prairie, 4 p.m.

NorthWood, Penn at LaPorte, 4 p.m.

Lowell at Rensselaer, 4:15 p.m.

Andrean at Illiana Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Boone Grove, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Marian Catholic at Joliet Catholic, 6 p.m.

Lowell at Hobart, 6 p.m.

Andrean at Kankakee Valley, 6:30 p.m.

Crown Point at Chesterton, 6:30 p.m., rrsn.com (video)

LaPorte at Lake Central, 6:30 p.m.

Michigan City at Portage, 6:30 p.m.

Valparaiso at Merrillville, 6:30 p.m.

Highland at Munster, 7 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Washington Twp. at Morgan Twp., 4:30 p.m.

River Forest at Kouts, 5 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Hammond Academy at Highland, 4 p.m.

Lake Central at Lowell, 4:15 p.m.

Andrean at Lake Station, 4:30 p.m.

EC Central at Hammond Central, 4:30 p.m.

Hobart at Wheeler, 4:30 p.m.

Illiana Christian at Morton, 4:30 p.m.

LaPorte at Knox, 4:30 p.m.

Michigan City at Marquette, 4:30 p.m.

Portage at Griffith, 5 p.m.

Boys Volleyball

Boone Grove at Westville, 5 p.m.

Hebron at LaCrosse, 5 p.m.

Washington Twp. at Kouts, 5 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

Boone Grove at Westville 6:30 p.m.

Hebron at LaCrosse, 6:30 p.m.

21st Century at Bowman, 6 p.m.

Washington Twp. at Kouts, 6:30 p.m.

Calumet at West Side, 6:30 p.m.

Lake Station at South Central, 6:30 p.m.

Marquette at Michigan City, 6:30 p.m.

Lowell at Griffith, 7 p.m.

Morgan Twp. at Whiting, 7 p.m.

Sports Copy Editor

Jim is a copy editor for The Times who works out of Valparaiso.He received the Indiana High School Wrestling Coaches Association's Media Award in 1997.

