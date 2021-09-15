Check out the slate of prep events for Sept. 15, 2021

Boys Cross Country
Bloom, Homewood-Flossmoor, Rich Twp. at Marian Catholic, 4:30 p.m.
Bishop Noll, Lake Station at Griffith (Oak Ridge Prairie), 5 p.m.
Girls Cross Country
Bloom, Homewood-Flossmoor, Rich Twp. at Marian Catholic, 4:30 p.m.
Bishop Noll, Lake Station at Griffith (Oak Ridge Prairie), 5 p.m.
Boys Golf
TF South at Lincoln-Way East (Green Garden), 4:30 p.m.
Girls Golf
Bishop Noll, Morton at Highland, 4 p.m.
Griffith at Munster, 4 p.m.
Marquette at New Prairie, 4 p.m.
NorthWood, Penn at LaPorte, 4 p.m.
Lowell at Rensselaer, 4:15 p.m.
Andrean at Illiana Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Boone Grove, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Marian Catholic at Joliet Catholic, 6 p.m.
Lowell at Hobart, 6 p.m.
Andrean at Kankakee Valley, 6:30 p.m.
Crown Point at Chesterton, 6:30 p.m., rrsn.com (video)
LaPorte at Lake Central, 6:30 p.m.
Michigan City at Portage, 6:30 p.m.
Valparaiso at Merrillville, 6:30 p.m.
Highland at Munster, 7 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Washington Twp. at Morgan Twp., 4:30 p.m.
River Forest at Kouts, 5 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Hammond Academy at Highland, 4 p.m.
Lake Central at Lowell, 4:15 p.m.
Andrean at Lake Station, 4:30 p.m.
EC Central at Hammond Central, 4:30 p.m.
Hobart at Wheeler, 4:30 p.m.
Illiana Christian at Morton, 4:30 p.m.
LaPorte at Knox, 4:30 p.m.
Michigan City at Marquette, 4:30 p.m.
Portage at Griffith, 5 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Boone Grove at Westville, 5 p.m.
Hebron at LaCrosse, 5 p.m.
Washington Twp. at Kouts, 5 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Boone Grove at Westville 6:30 p.m.
Hebron at LaCrosse, 6:30 p.m.
21st Century at Bowman, 6 p.m.
Washington Twp. at Kouts, 6:30 p.m.
Calumet at West Side, 6:30 p.m.
Lake Station at South Central, 6:30 p.m.
Marquette at Michigan City, 6:30 p.m.
Lowell at Griffith, 7 p.m.
Morgan Twp. at Whiting, 7 p.m.
