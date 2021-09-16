Check out the slate of prep events for Sept. 16, 2021

Boys Golf
TF South at TF North (Burnham Woods), 4:30 p.m.
Girls Golf
Winamac at South Central, 4 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Morgan Twp. at Hammond Academy, 5 p.m.
Richards at TF United (TF North), 5 p.m.
River Forest at Hebron, 5 p.m.
Bishop Noll at Mount Carmel, 5:30 p.m.
Hobart at Hanover Central, 5:30 p.m.
Wheeler at Illiana Christian, 7 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Bishop Noll at Marquette, 5 p.m.
Hanover Central at Merrillville, 5 p.m.
Lowell at Boone Grove, 5 p.m.
Victory Christian at New Prairie, 5 p.m.
Wheeler at Illiana Christian, 5:30 p.m.
Culver Academies at Valparaiso, 4:30 p.m.
Chesterton at Kankakee Valley, 6:30 p.m.
Crown Point at Munster, 6:30 p.m.
Hobart at Michigan City, 6:30 p.m.
Portage at Lake Central, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Swimming
Thornton at TF South, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Chesterton at Lake Central, 4:15 p.m.
Merrillville at LaPorte, 4:15 p.m.
Portage at Crown Point, 4:15 p.m.
Hammond Academy at Lake Station, 4:30 p.m.
Hammond Central at EC Central, 4:30 p.m.
Hobart at Andrean, 4:30 p.m.
Lowell at Morton, 4:30 p.m.
Michigan City at Valparaiso, 4:30 p.m.
Highland at Kankakee Valley, 5 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Oak Lawn at TF North, 4:30 p.m.
Tinley Park at TF South, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Bowman at CICS Loomis-Longwood, 5 p.m.
Hillcrest at TF South, 5:30 p.m.
TF North at Bremen, 5:30 p.m.
Andrean at Highland, 6 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Munster, 6 p.m.
LaPorte at Chesterton, 6 p.m.
Merrillville at Crown Point, 6 p.m.
Michigan City at Portage, 6 p.m.
Valparaiso at Lake Central, 6 p.m.
Calumet at Whiting, 6:30 p.m.
Covenant Christian at Heritage Christian, 6:30 p.m.
Illiana Christian at Hobart, 6:30 p.m.
Lowell at North Newton, 6:30 p.m.
South Central at SB Career Academy, 6:30 p.m.
Victory Christian at Marquette, 6:30 p.m.
Griffith at Wheeler, 7 p.m.
Lake Station at River Forest, 7 p.m.
Jim Hunsley
Sports Copy Editor
Jim is a copy editor for The Times who works out of Valparaiso.He received the Indiana High School Wrestling Coaches Association’s Media Award in 1997. He can be reached at 219-548-4356 or jim.hunsley@nwi.com.
Mike Clark
