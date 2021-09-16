 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Check out the slate of prep events for Sept. 16, 2021

Check out the slate of prep events for Sept. 16, 2021

Tennis
Time file photo

Boys Golf

TF South at TF North (Burnham Woods), 4:30 p.m.

Girls Golf

Winamac at South Central, 4 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Morgan Twp. at Hammond Academy, 5 p.m.

Richards at TF United (TF North), 5 p.m.

River Forest at Hebron, 5 p.m.

Bishop Noll at Mount Carmel, 5:30 p.m.

Hobart at Hanover Central, 5:30 p.m.

Wheeler at Illiana Christian, 7 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Bishop Noll at Marquette, 5 p.m.

Hanover Central at Merrillville, 5 p.m.

Lowell at Boone Grove, 5 p.m.

Victory Christian at New Prairie, 5 p.m.

Wheeler at Illiana Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Culver Academies at Valparaiso, 4:30 p.m.

Chesterton at Kankakee Valley, 6:30 p.m.

Crown Point at Munster, 6:30 p.m.

Hobart at Michigan City, 6:30 p.m.

Portage at Lake Central, 6:30 p.m.

Girls Swimming

Thornton at TF South, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Chesterton at Lake Central, 4:15 p.m.

Merrillville at LaPorte, 4:15 p.m.

Portage at Crown Point, 4:15 p.m.

Hammond Academy at Lake Station, 4:30 p.m.

Hammond Central at EC Central, 4:30 p.m.

Hobart at Andrean, 4:30 p.m.

Lowell at Morton, 4:30 p.m.

Michigan City at Valparaiso, 4:30 p.m.

Highland at Kankakee Valley, 5 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Oak Lawn at TF North, 4:30 p.m.

Tinley Park at TF South, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

Bowman at CICS Loomis-Longwood, 5 p.m.

Hillcrest at TF South, 5:30 p.m.

TF North at Bremen, 5:30 p.m.

Andrean at Highland, 6 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Munster, 6 p.m.

LaPorte at Chesterton, 6 p.m.

Merrillville at Crown Point, 6 p.m.

Michigan City at Portage, 6 p.m.

Valparaiso at Lake Central, 6 p.m.

Calumet at Whiting, 6:30 p.m.

Covenant Christian at Heritage Christian, 6:30 p.m.

Illiana Christian at Hobart, 6:30 p.m.

Lowell at North Newton, 6:30 p.m.

South Central at SB Career Academy, 6:30 p.m.

Victory Christian at Marquette, 6:30 p.m.

Griffith at Wheeler, 7 p.m.

Lake Station at River Forest, 7 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Copy Editor

Jim is a copy editor for The Times who works out of Valparaiso.He received the Indiana High School Wrestling Coaches Association’s Media Award in 1997. He can be reached at 219-548-4356 or jim.hunsley@nwi.com.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts