Check out the slate of prep events for Sept. 17, 2021

Golf stock

Girls Golf

Lake Central Sectional at Palmira (field includes Bishop Noll, Calumet, Crown Point, Griffith, Hammond Central, Highland, Illiana Christian, Lake Central, Lowell, Morton, Munster, Whiting), 9 a.m.

LaPorte Sectional at Beechwood (field includes Culver Academies, Culver Community, Glenn, Knox, LaPorte, Marquette, Michigan City, New Prairie, North Judson, Oregon-Davis, South Central), 8 a.m.

Valparaiso Sectional at Valparaiso County Club (field includes Andrean, Boone Grove, Chesterton, Hanover Central, Hobart, LaCrosse, Merrillville, Portage, Valparaiso, Wheeler), 9 a.m.

Boys Soccer

Kouts at Hebron, 4:30 p.m.

Calumet Christian at Hammond Academy, 5 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Hebron at Morgan Twp., 5 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Michigan City at Crown Point, 4:15 p.m.

Chesterton at Hanover Central, 4:30 p.m.

Culver Academies at Valparaiso, 4:30 p.m.

Morton at River Forest, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Marian Catholic at Brooks, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Volleyball

Hebron at Westville, 7 p.m.

LaCrosse at Boone Grove, 7 p.m.

Washington Twp. at Morgan Twp., 7 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

Hebron at Westville, 5 p.m.

LaCrosse at Boone Grove, 5 p.m.

Washington Twp. at Morgan Twp., 5 p.m.

Oak Lawn Invitational (field includes Portage), 5 p.m.

Timothy Christian at Illiana Christian, 6:30 p.m.

