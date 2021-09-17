Check out the slate of prep events for Sept. 17, 2021

Girls Golf
Lake Central Sectional at Palmira (field includes Bishop Noll, Calumet, Crown Point, Griffith, Hammond Central, Highland, Illiana Christian, Lake Central, Lowell, Morton, Munster, Whiting), 9 a.m.
LaPorte Sectional at Beechwood (field includes Culver Academies, Culver Community, Glenn, Knox, LaPorte, Marquette, Michigan City, New Prairie, North Judson, Oregon-Davis, South Central), 8 a.m.
Valparaiso Sectional at Valparaiso County Club (field includes Andrean, Boone Grove, Chesterton, Hanover Central, Hobart, LaCrosse, Merrillville, Portage, Valparaiso, Wheeler), 9 a.m.
Boys Soccer
Kouts at Hebron, 4:30 p.m.
Calumet Christian at Hammond Academy, 5 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Hebron at Morgan Twp., 5 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Michigan City at Crown Point, 4:15 p.m.
Chesterton at Hanover Central, 4:30 p.m.
Culver Academies at Valparaiso, 4:30 p.m.
Morton at River Forest, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Marian Catholic at Brooks, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Hebron at Westville, 7 p.m.
LaCrosse at Boone Grove, 7 p.m.
Washington Twp. at Morgan Twp., 7 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Hebron at Westville, 5 p.m.
LaCrosse at Boone Grove, 5 p.m.
Washington Twp. at Morgan Twp., 5 p.m.
Oak Lawn Invitational (field includes Portage), 5 p.m.
Timothy Christian at Illiana Christian, 6:30 p.m.
Kelly Mullaney
Aaron Ferguson
Jim Hunsley
Sports Copy Editor
Jim is a copy editor for The Times who works out of Valparaiso.He received the Indiana High School Wrestling Coaches Association's Media Award in 1997.
Mike Clark
Illinois News and Sports Reporter/Copy Editor
