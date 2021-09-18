Check out the slate of prep events for Sept. 18, 2021

Boys Cross Country
New Prairie Invitational (field includes Andrean, Bishop Noll, Boone Grove, Calumet, Chesterton, Covenant Christian, Crown Point, EC Central, Griffith, Hanover Central, Hebron, Highland, Hobart, Illiana Christian, Kankakee Valley, Kouts, LaCrosse, Lake Central, Lake Station, LaPorte, Lowell, Marquette, Merrillville, Michigan City, Morgan Twp., Morton, Munster, North Newton, Portage, South Central, Valparaiso, Washington Twp., Wheeler, Whiting), 8 a.m.
TF North Julian Urbina Invitational at Riverfront Park (field includes Marian Catholic, TF South), 10:30 a.m.
Girls Cross Country
New Prairie Invitational (field includes Andrean, Bishop Noll, Boone Grove, Calumet, Chesterton, Covenant Christian, Crown Point, EC Central, Griffith, Hanover Central, Hebron, Highland, Hobart, Illiana Christian, Kankakee Valley, Kouts, LaCrosse, Lake Central, Lake Station, LaPorte, Lowell, Marquette, Merrillville, Michigan City, Morgan Twp., Morton, Munster, North Newton, Portage, South Central, Valparaiso, Washington Twp., Wheeler, Whiting), 8 a.m.
TF North Julian Urbina Invitational at Riverfront Park (field includes Marian Catholic, TF South), 10 a.m.
Football
Lake Station at Indiana Deaf, 6 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Merrillville at Lowell, 10 a.m.
Michigan City at Marquette, 10 a.m.
LaPorte at SB Adams, 10:30 a.m.
Bishop Noll at Chesterton, 11:30 a.m.
Carmel Catholic at Marian Catholic, 11:30 a.m.
Boone Grove at Wheeler, noon
Hammond Academy at Covenant Christian, noon
Morton at Kouts, noon
Rensselaer at Hobart, noon
River Forest at Oregon-Davis, noon
Elkhart Central at Highland, 1 p.m.
Lake Central at North Central, 1:15 p.m.
Munster at SB St. Joseph, 2 p.m.
Illiana Christian at Andrean, 3:30 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Boone Grove at Wheeler, 10 a.m., rrsn.com (video)
North White at Covenant Christian, 10 a.m.
River Forest at Oregon-Davis, 10 a.m.
Concord at Lake Central, 10:30 a.m.
Griffith at Portage, 10:30 a.m.
LaVille at LaPorte, 11:30 a.m.
West Lafayette at Valparaiso, 11:30 a.m.
Westville at Michigan City, noon
Chesterton at Highland, 1 p.m.
Hanover Central at Kouts, 2 p.m.
Hobart at Hammond Central, 4 p.m.
Boys Tennis
LaPorte Slicer Invitational (field includes Goshen, Hanover Central, Lowell), 9 a.m.
Portage Invitational (field includes Merrillville), 9 a.m.
Munster at Homestead, 9 a.m.
Girls Tennis
Lockport Tournament (field includes Marian Catholic), 8 a.m.
Girls Volleyball
Goshen Invitational (field includes Highland, Lowell), 8 a.m.
Boilermaker Challenge at Bradley-Bourbonnais (field includes TF South), 9 a.m.
Griffith Invitational (field includes Calumet, Morton, Whiting), 9 a.m.
Michigan City Invitational (field includes Valparaiso, Westville), 9 a.m.
Oak Lawn Spartan Classic (field includes Portage), 9 a.m.
Wheeler at Kouts, 10 a.m.
Calumet at Bishop Noll, 10:30 a.m.
Lake Station at Covenant Christian, 6 p.m.
Coach Casey Classic at Calumet Christian (field includes Victory Christian), TBA