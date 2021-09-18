 Skip to main content
Check out the slate of prep events for Sept. 18, 2021

Soccer

Boys Cross Country

New Prairie Invitational (field includes Andrean, Bishop Noll, Boone Grove, Calumet, Chesterton, Covenant Christian, Crown Point, EC Central, Griffith, Hanover Central, Hebron, Highland, Hobart, Illiana Christian, Kankakee Valley, Kouts, LaCrosse, Lake Central, Lake Station, LaPorte, Lowell, Marquette, Merrillville, Michigan City, Morgan Twp., Morton, Munster, North Newton, Portage, South Central, Valparaiso, Washington Twp., Wheeler, Whiting), 8 a.m.

TF North Julian Urbina Invitational at Riverfront Park (field includes Marian Catholic, TF South), 10:30 a.m.

Girls Cross Country

New Prairie Invitational (field includes Andrean, Bishop Noll, Boone Grove, Calumet, Chesterton, Covenant Christian, Crown Point, EC Central, Griffith, Hanover Central, Hebron, Highland, Hobart, Illiana Christian, Kankakee Valley, Kouts, LaCrosse, Lake Central, Lake Station, LaPorte, Lowell, Marquette, Merrillville, Michigan City, Morgan Twp., Morton, Munster, North Newton, Portage, South Central, Valparaiso, Washington Twp., Wheeler, Whiting), 8 a.m.

TF North Julian Urbina Invitational at Riverfront Park (field includes Marian Catholic, TF South), 10 a.m.

Football

Lake Station at Indiana Deaf, 6 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Merrillville at Lowell, 10 a.m.

Michigan City at Marquette, 10 a.m.

LaPorte at SB Adams, 10:30 a.m.

Bishop Noll at Chesterton, 11:30 a.m.

Carmel Catholic at Marian Catholic, 11:30 a.m.

Boone Grove at Wheeler, noon

Hammond Academy at Covenant Christian, noon

Morton at Kouts, noon

Rensselaer at Hobart, noon

River Forest at Oregon-Davis, noon

Elkhart Central at Highland, 1 p.m.

Lake Central at North Central, 1:15 p.m.

Munster at SB St. Joseph, 2 p.m.

Illiana Christian at Andrean, 3:30 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Boone Grove at Wheeler, 10 a.m., rrsn.com (video)

North White at Covenant Christian, 10 a.m.

River Forest at Oregon-Davis, 10 a.m.

Concord at Lake Central, 10:30 a.m.

Griffith at Portage, 10:30 a.m.

LaVille at LaPorte, 11:30 a.m.

West Lafayette at Valparaiso, 11:30 a.m.

Westville at Michigan City, noon

Chesterton at Highland, 1 p.m.

Hanover Central at Kouts, 2 p.m.

Hobart at Hammond Central, 4 p.m.

Boys Tennis

LaPorte Slicer Invitational (field includes Goshen, Hanover Central, Lowell), 9 a.m.

Portage Invitational (field includes Merrillville), 9 a.m.

Munster at Homestead, 9 a.m.

Girls Tennis

Lockport Tournament (field includes Marian Catholic), 8 a.m.

Girls Volleyball

Goshen Invitational (field includes Highland, Lowell), 8 a.m.

Boilermaker Challenge at Bradley-Bourbonnais (field includes TF South), 9 a.m.

Griffith Invitational (field includes Calumet, Morton, Whiting), 9 a.m.

Michigan City Invitational (field includes Valparaiso, Westville), 9 a.m.

Oak Lawn Spartan Classic (field includes Portage), 9 a.m.

Wheeler at Kouts, 10 a.m.

Calumet at Bishop Noll, 10:30 a.m.

Lake Station at Covenant Christian, 6 p.m.

Coach Casey Classic at Calumet Christian (field includes Victory Christian), TBA

