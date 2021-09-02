Check out the slate of prep events for Sept. 2, 2021

Thursday
Boys Cross Country
South Central, Knox at Oregon-Davis, 4:30 p.m.
North Newton at North Judson, 5 p.m.
Girls Cross Country
South Central, Knox at Oregon-Davis, 4:30 p.m.
North Newton at North Judson, 5 p.m.
Boys Golf
Marian Catholic at St. Rita (Glenwoodie), 4 p.m.
TF North at Evergreen Park, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Golf
Andrean at Crown Point, 4 p.m.
Hanover Central at Portage (Robbinhurst), 4 p.m.
Highland at Chesterton (Sand Creek), 4 p.m.
LaLumiere at Michigan City (Municipal), 4 p.m.
New Prairie at LaPorte (Beechwood), 4 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Kouts at Marquette, 4:30 p.m.
Morgan Twp. at Boone Grove, 4:30 p.m.
Washington Twp. at Oregon-Davis, 4:30 p.m.
Hebron at Bishop Noll, 5 p.m.
Morton at River Forest, 5 p.m.
Covenant Christian at Faith Christian, 5:30 p.m.
Griffith at EC Central, 7 p.m.
TF United vs. Marist at Windy City Classic (Marist), TBA
Victory Christian at Hammond Baptist Tournament, TBA
Girls Soccer
Covenant Christian at Faith Christian, 4 p.m.
LaPorte at LaLumiere, 5 p.m.
River Forest at Victory Christian, 5 p.m.
SB Clay at Kouts, 5 p.m.
Hobart at Illiana Christian, 5:30 p.m.
Lowell at Wheeler, 5:30 p.m.
Andrean at Hebron, 6 p.m.
Lake Central at Crown Point, 6 p.m.
Merrillville at Kankakee Valley, 6 p.m.
Boone Grove at Highland, 6:30 p.m.
SB St. Joseph at Chesterton, 6:30 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Highland at Munster, 4 p.m.
Crown Point at LaPorte, 4:15 p.m.
Merrillville at Chesterton, 4:15 p.m.
Andrean at Lowell, 4:30 p.m.
Hammond Central at Hobart, 4:30 p.m.
Hanover Central at Illiana Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Michigan City at Lake Central, 4:30 p.m.
Valparaiso at Portage, 4:30 p.m.
Marquette at Morton, 5 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Marian Catholic at Crete-Monee, 4:30 p.m.
TF North at Richards, 4:30 p.m.
TF South at Shepard, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Hebron at Morgan Twp., 6 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Evergreen Park at TF South, 5:30 p.m.
Bowman at LaPorte Christian, 6 p.m.
Crown Point at Chesterton, 6 p.m.
Hebron at Morgan Twp., 6 p.m.
Lake Central at Portage, 6 p.m.
LaPorte at Michigan City, 6 p.m.
Lowell at Highland, 6 p.m.
Merrillville at Valparaiso, 6 p.m.
Oak Lawn at TF North, 6 p.m.
West Central at Covenant Christian, 6 p.m.
EC Central at 21st Century, 6:30 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Andrean, 6:30 p.m.
Lake Station at Griffith, 6:30 p.m.
Marquette at Hammond Academy, 6:30 p.m.
River Forest at Bishop Noll, 7 p.m.