Check out the slate of prep events for Sept. 2, 2021

Distance running stock
Times file photo

Thursday

Boys Cross Country

South Central, Knox at Oregon-Davis, 4:30 p.m.

North Newton at North Judson, 5 p.m.

Girls Cross Country

South Central, Knox at Oregon-Davis, 4:30 p.m.

North Newton at North Judson, 5 p.m.

Boys Golf

Marian Catholic at St. Rita (Glenwoodie), 4 p.m.

TF North at Evergreen Park, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Golf

Andrean at Crown Point, 4 p.m.

Hanover Central at Portage (Robbinhurst), 4 p.m.

Highland at Chesterton (Sand Creek), 4 p.m.

LaLumiere at Michigan City (Municipal), 4 p.m.

New Prairie at LaPorte (Beechwood), 4 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Kouts at Marquette, 4:30 p.m.

Morgan Twp. at Boone Grove, 4:30 p.m.

Washington Twp. at Oregon-Davis, 4:30 p.m.

Hebron at Bishop Noll, 5 p.m.

Morton at River Forest, 5 p.m.

Covenant Christian at Faith Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Griffith at EC Central, 7 p.m.

TF United vs. Marist at Windy City Classic (Marist), TBA

Victory Christian at Hammond Baptist Tournament, TBA

Girls Soccer

Covenant Christian at Faith Christian, 4 p.m.

LaPorte at LaLumiere, 5 p.m.

River Forest at Victory Christian, 5 p.m.

SB Clay at Kouts, 5 p.m.

Hobart at Illiana Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Lowell at Wheeler, 5:30 p.m.

Andrean at Hebron, 6 p.m.

Lake Central at Crown Point, 6 p.m.

Merrillville at Kankakee Valley, 6 p.m.

Boone Grove at Highland, 6:30 p.m.

SB St. Joseph at Chesterton, 6:30 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Highland at Munster, 4 p.m.

Crown Point at LaPorte, 4:15 p.m.

Merrillville at Chesterton, 4:15 p.m.

Andrean at Lowell, 4:30 p.m.

Hammond Central at Hobart, 4:30 p.m.

Hanover Central at Illiana Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Michigan City at Lake Central, 4:30 p.m.

Valparaiso at Portage, 4:30 p.m.

Marquette at Morton, 5 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Marian Catholic at Crete-Monee, 4:30 p.m.

TF North at Richards, 4:30 p.m.

TF South at Shepard, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Volleyball

Hebron at Morgan Twp., 6 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

Evergreen Park at TF South, 5:30 p.m.

Bowman at LaPorte Christian, 6 p.m.

Crown Point at Chesterton, 6 p.m.

Hebron at Morgan Twp., 6 p.m.

Lake Central at Portage, 6 p.m.

LaPorte at Michigan City, 6 p.m.

Lowell at Highland, 6 p.m.

Merrillville at Valparaiso, 6 p.m.

Oak Lawn at TF North, 6 p.m.

West Central at Covenant Christian, 6 p.m.

EC Central at 21st Century, 6:30 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Andrean, 6:30 p.m.

Lake Station at Griffith, 6:30 p.m.

Marquette at Hammond Academy, 6:30 p.m.

River Forest at Bishop Noll, 7 p.m.

Sports Copy Editor

Jim is a copy editor for The Times who works out of Valparaiso.He received the Indiana High School Wrestling Coaches Association’s Media Award in 1997. He can be reached at 219-548-4356 or jim.hunsley@nwi.com.

