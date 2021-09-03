 Skip to main content
Check out the slate of prep events for Sept. 3, 2021

Tennis

 Provided

Girls Golf

Highland, Merrillville at Lowell (Minne Monesse), 4 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Washington Twp. at Kouts, 4:30 p.m.

Covenant Christian at Illiana Christian, 5 p.m.

Portage Christian at Hammond Academy, 5 p.m.

Rich Township at Marian Catholic, 5:15 p.m.

Hoosier Cup Tournament at Bloomington North (field includes Merrillville, Valparaiso), 5:30 p.m.

Indiana/Kentucky Challenge at Reitz Memorial (field includes Lake Central), 8 p.m.

Hammond Baptist Tournament (field includes Victory Christian), TBA

Girls Soccer

Covenant Christian at Illiana Christian, 7 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Kankakee Valley at Wheeler, 4:30 p.m.

Morton at River Forest, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Marian Catholic at Southland Prep, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Volleyball

Kouts at Hebron, 7 p.m.

Morgan Twp. at LaCrosse, 7 p.m.

Westville at Washington Twp., 7 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

Kouts at Hebron, 5 p.m.

Morgan Twp. at LaCrosse, 5 p.m.

Peg Bryan Invitational at Joliet Central (field includes TF South), 5 p.m.

Westville at Washington Twp., 5 p.m.

Bowman at 21st Century, 6:30 p.m.

Covenant Christian at Faith Christian, 6:30 p.m.

Portage Christian at Hammond Academy, 6:30 p.m.

