Check out the slate of prep events for Sept. 3, 2021

Girls Golf
Highland, Merrillville at Lowell (Minne Monesse), 4 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Washington Twp. at Kouts, 4:30 p.m.
Covenant Christian at Illiana Christian, 5 p.m.
Portage Christian at Hammond Academy, 5 p.m.
Rich Township at Marian Catholic, 5:15 p.m.
Hoosier Cup Tournament at Bloomington North (field includes Merrillville, Valparaiso), 5:30 p.m.
Indiana/Kentucky Challenge at Reitz Memorial (field includes Lake Central), 8 p.m.
Hammond Baptist Tournament (field includes Victory Christian), TBA
Girls Soccer
Covenant Christian at Illiana Christian, 7 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Kankakee Valley at Wheeler, 4:30 p.m.
Morton at River Forest, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Marian Catholic at Southland Prep, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Kouts at Hebron, 7 p.m.
Morgan Twp. at LaCrosse, 7 p.m.
Westville at Washington Twp., 7 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Kouts at Hebron, 5 p.m.
Morgan Twp. at LaCrosse, 5 p.m.
Peg Bryan Invitational at Joliet Central (field includes TF South), 5 p.m.
Westville at Washington Twp., 5 p.m.
Bowman at 21st Century, 6:30 p.m.
Covenant Christian at Faith Christian, 6:30 p.m.
Portage Christian at Hammond Academy, 6:30 p.m.
Kelly Mullaney
Aaron Ferguson
Jim Hunsley
Sports Copy Editor
Jim is a copy editor for The Times who works out of Valparaiso.He received the Indiana High School Wrestling Coaches Association's Media Award in 1997.
Mike Clark
Illinois News and Sports Reporter/Copy Editor
