Check out the slate of prep events for Sept. 4

Boys Cross Country
Terre Haute North State Preview Meet at LaVern Gibson (field includes Crown Point, Highland, Valparaiso), 7:30 a.m.
Lafayette Harrison Invitational at Tippecanoe Amphitheater (field includes Andrean, Covenant Christian, Hanover Central, Kankakee Valley, Lake Central, LaPorte, Munster, Portage, Wheeler), 8 a.m.
Manchester Invitational (field includes Boone Grove, Morgan Twp.), 8 a.m.
Marion Invitational at Indiana Wesleyan (field includes Chesterton), 8:30 a.m.
Rich Dust Invitational at North Creek Meadow (field includes Bishop Noll, EC Central, Marian Catholic, Merrillville, TF North, Valparaiso), 9 a.m.
Lyons Township Invitational (field includes Lowell), 9:30 a.m.
Girls Cross Country
Terre Haute North State Preview Meet at LaVern Gibson (field includes Crown Point, Highland), 7:30 a.m.
Lafayette Harrison Invitational at Tippecanoe Amphitheater (field includes Andrean, Covenant Christian, Hanover Central, Kankakee Valley, Lake Central, LaPorte, Lowell, Munster, Portage, Wheeler), 8 a.m.
Marion Invitational at Indiana Wesleyan (field includes Chesterton), 8:30 a.m.
Manchester Invitational (field includes Boone Grove, Valparaiso), 9 a.m.
Rich Dust Invitational at North Creek Meadow (field includes Bishop Noll, EC Central, Marian Catholic, Merrillville, TF North), 9 a.m.
Football
Phalen Academy vs. Bowman, 1 p.m.
Andrean at Grand Rapids Catholic (Mich.), 3 p.m. (CT) michigansportsradio.com
Girls Golf
Lafayette Jefferson Invitational at Battle Ground (field includes Chesterton, Kankakee Valley, Portage) 8 a.m.
Culver Academies Invitational (field includes Lake Central), 9 a.m.
Boys Soccer
Hoosier Cup Tournament at Bloomington North (field includes Merrillville, Valparaiso), 8 a.m.
John Glenn at Westville, 9:30 a.m.
Morgan Twp. at Kankakee Valley, 11:30 a.m.
Providence at Marian Catholic, 11:30 a.m.
Boone Grove at Hebron, noon
Chesterton at Munster, noon
Hanover Central at Bishop Noll, noon
Lowell at Rensselaer, noon
Thornton at TF United (TF North), noon
Indiana/Kentucky Challenge at Reitz Memorial (field includes Lake Central), 1 p.m.
Portage at Andrean, 3:30 p.m.
Michigan City at Hobart, 4 p.m.
Lafayette Jefferson at Morton, 4:30 p.m.
Plymouth Blueberry Tournament (field includes LaPorte), TBA
Girls Soccer
Kankakee Valley at Rensselaer, 9 a.m.
Boone Grove at Hebron, 10 a.m.
Griffith at Bishop Noll, 10 a.m.
Highland at Wheeler, 10 a.m.
Elkhart Tournament (field includes Merrillville, Michigan City), 11 a.m.
Culver Academies at Crown Point, 11:30 a.m.
SB Adams at Valparaiso, 11:30 a.m.
Concord District 1 Invitational (field includes Andrean), TBA
Boys Tennis
Crawfordsville Macy Invitational (field includes Lake Central, Lowell), 8 a.m.
New Prairie Invitational (field includes Hobart, Kankakee Valley, Michigan City), 8 a.m.
Culver Academies quad (field includes Munster, Penn, West Lafayette), 9 a.m.
Crown Point Invitational (field includes Chesterton, Hanover Central, Valparaiso), 10 a.m.
Girls Volleyball
Avon Invitational (field includes Crown Point), 8 a.m.
Kankakee Valley Invitational (field includes Griffith, Hebron, Lowell, Merrillville), 9 a.m.
Peg Bryan Memorial Invitational at Joliet Central (field includes TF South), 9 a.m.
Manteno Early Bird Tournament (field includes TF North), 8 a.m.
Highland at Bishop Noll, 11:30 a.m.