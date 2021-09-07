 Skip to main content
Check out the slate of prep events for Sept. 7

Distance running stock
Times file photo

Boys Cross Country

Crete-Monee, Marian Catholic at TF South (Erfert Park), 4:30 p.m.

New Prairie Cougar Kickoff Classic (field includes Hobart, Marquette, Michigan City), 4:30 p.m.

North Newton at Victory Christian, 4:30 p.m.

LaCrosse at North Judson, 5 p.m.

Girls Cross Country

Crete-Monee, Marian Catholic at TF South (Erfert Park), 4:30 p.m.

New Prairie Cougar Kickoff Classic (field includes Hobart, Marquette, Michigan City), 4:30 p.m.

North Newton at Victory Christian, 4:30 p.m.

LaCrosse at North Judson, 5 p.m.

Boys Golf

Nazareth at Marian Catholic, 4 p.m.

Tinley Park at TF North (Burnham), 4:30 p.m.

Girls Golf

NCC Tournament at Kankakee Valley (White Hawk), 9 a.m.

DAC Tournament at Chesterton (Sand Creek), noon

Oregon-Davis at LaCrosse, 4 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Covenant Christian at Boone Grove, 4:30 p.m.

Portage Christian at Washington Twp., 5 p.m.

River Forest at Griffith, 5 p.m.

Westville at Morgan Twp., 5 p.m.

Hammond Baptist at Victory Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Marquette at Wheeler, 5:30 p.m.

Tinley Park at TF United (TF North), 6 p.m.

Hebron at Hanover Central, 6:30 p.m.

Bishop Noll at Morton, 7 p.m.

Hammond Central at EC Central, 7 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Washington Twp. at Covenant Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Hammond Central at EC Central, 5 p.m.

Hebron at Hanover Central, 5 p.m.

Merrillville at Chesterton, 5 p.m.

Munster at Andrean, 6 p.m.

LaPorte at Crown Point, 6:15 p.m.

Boone Grove at Rensselaer, 6:30 p.m.

Portage at Lake Central, 6:30 p.m.

Highland at Lowell, 7 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Hobart, 7 p.m.

Marquette at Wheeler, 7 p.m.

River Forest at Griffith, 7 p.m.

Valparaiso at Michigan City, 7 p.m.

Girls Swimming

TF South, Reavis at Eisenhower, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Lake Central at Merrillville, 4:15 p.m.

Michigan City at Crown Point, 4:15 p.m.

Portage at LaPorte, 4:15 p.m.

Chesterton at Valparaiso, 4:30 p.m.

Hobart at Highland, 4:30 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Andrean, 4:30 p.m.

Lake Station at Marquette, 4:30 p.m.

Morton at Griffith, 4:30 p.m.

Munster at Illiana Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Joliet Catholic at Marian Catholic, 4:30 p.m.

Reavis at TF North, 4:30 p.m.

Richards at TF South, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Volleyball

Boone Grove at Washington Twp., 5 p.m.

Kouts at LaCrosse, 5 p.m.

Westville at Morgan Twp., 5 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

Covenant Christian at Portage Christian, 5:30 p.m.

North Newton at South Newton, 5:30 p.m.

Chesterton at Portage, 6 p.m.

Hammond Central at Bowman, 6 p.m.

LaPorte at Merrillville, 6 p.m.

Michigan City at Lake Central, 6 p.m.

Valparaiso at Crown Point, 6 p.m.

Marist at Marian Catholic, 6:15 p.m.

Granger Christian at Hammond Academy, 6:30 p.m.

Griffith at Illiana Christian, 6:30 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Highland, 6:30 p.m.

Lowell at Hobart, 6:30 p.m.

Munster at Andrean, 6:30 p.m.

TF North at Thornwood, 6:30 p.m.

West Side at Lake Station, 6:30 p.m.

Boone Grove at Washington Twp., 7 p.m.

Kouts at LaCrosse, 7 p.m.

Westville at Morgan Twp., 7 p.m.

Sports Copy Editor

Jim is a copy editor for The Times who works out of Valparaiso.He received the Indiana High School Wrestling Coaches Association’s Media Award in 1997. He can be reached at 219-548-4356 or jim.hunsley@nwi.com.

