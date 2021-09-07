Check out the slate of prep events for Sept. 7

Boys Cross Country
Crete-Monee, Marian Catholic at TF South (Erfert Park), 4:30 p.m.
New Prairie Cougar Kickoff Classic (field includes Hobart, Marquette, Michigan City), 4:30 p.m.
North Newton at Victory Christian, 4:30 p.m.
LaCrosse at North Judson, 5 p.m.
Girls Cross Country
Crete-Monee, Marian Catholic at TF South (Erfert Park), 4:30 p.m.
New Prairie Cougar Kickoff Classic (field includes Hobart, Marquette, Michigan City), 4:30 p.m.
North Newton at Victory Christian, 4:30 p.m.
LaCrosse at North Judson, 5 p.m.
Boys Golf
Nazareth at Marian Catholic, 4 p.m.
Tinley Park at TF North (Burnham), 4:30 p.m.
Girls Golf
NCC Tournament at Kankakee Valley (White Hawk), 9 a.m.
DAC Tournament at Chesterton (Sand Creek), noon
Oregon-Davis at LaCrosse, 4 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Covenant Christian at Boone Grove, 4:30 p.m.
Portage Christian at Washington Twp., 5 p.m.
River Forest at Griffith, 5 p.m.
Westville at Morgan Twp., 5 p.m.
Hammond Baptist at Victory Christian, 5:30 p.m.
Marquette at Wheeler, 5:30 p.m.
Tinley Park at TF United (TF North), 6 p.m.
Hebron at Hanover Central, 6:30 p.m.
Bishop Noll at Morton, 7 p.m.
Hammond Central at EC Central, 7 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Washington Twp. at Covenant Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Hammond Central at EC Central, 5 p.m.
Hebron at Hanover Central, 5 p.m.
Merrillville at Chesterton, 5 p.m.
Munster at Andrean, 6 p.m.
LaPorte at Crown Point, 6:15 p.m.
Boone Grove at Rensselaer, 6:30 p.m.
Portage at Lake Central, 6:30 p.m.
Highland at Lowell, 7 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Hobart, 7 p.m.
Marquette at Wheeler, 7 p.m.
River Forest at Griffith, 7 p.m.
Valparaiso at Michigan City, 7 p.m.
Girls Swimming
TF South, Reavis at Eisenhower, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Lake Central at Merrillville, 4:15 p.m.
Michigan City at Crown Point, 4:15 p.m.
Portage at LaPorte, 4:15 p.m.
Chesterton at Valparaiso, 4:30 p.m.
Hobart at Highland, 4:30 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Andrean, 4:30 p.m.
Lake Station at Marquette, 4:30 p.m.
Morton at Griffith, 4:30 p.m.
Munster at Illiana Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Joliet Catholic at Marian Catholic, 4:30 p.m.
Reavis at TF North, 4:30 p.m.
Richards at TF South, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Boone Grove at Washington Twp., 5 p.m.
Kouts at LaCrosse, 5 p.m.
Westville at Morgan Twp., 5 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Covenant Christian at Portage Christian, 5:30 p.m.
North Newton at South Newton, 5:30 p.m.
Chesterton at Portage, 6 p.m.
Hammond Central at Bowman, 6 p.m.
LaPorte at Merrillville, 6 p.m.
Michigan City at Lake Central, 6 p.m.
Valparaiso at Crown Point, 6 p.m.
Marist at Marian Catholic, 6:15 p.m.
Granger Christian at Hammond Academy, 6:30 p.m.
Griffith at Illiana Christian, 6:30 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Highland, 6:30 p.m.
Lowell at Hobart, 6:30 p.m.
Munster at Andrean, 6:30 p.m.
TF North at Thornwood, 6:30 p.m.
West Side at Lake Station, 6:30 p.m.
Boone Grove at Washington Twp., 7 p.m.
Kouts at LaCrosse, 7 p.m.
Westville at Morgan Twp., 7 p.m.