Check out the slate of prep events for Sept. 8, 2021

Boys Golf

Eisenhower at TF South (Centennial), 4:30 p.m.

Girls Golf

Highland, Munster at Lake Central (Palmira), 3:30 p.m.

Hobart at Merrillville, 4:30 p.m.

Oregon-Davis at South Central, 4 p.m.

Highland at Boone Grove, 4:30 p.m.

Illiana Christian at LaCrosse, 4:30 p.m.

LaPorte at Wheeler, 4:30 p.m.

Michigan City at New Prairie, 4:30 p.m.

Morton at Bishop Noll, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Kouts at Oregon-Davis, 4:30 p.m.

Boone Grove at River Forest, 5 p.m.

Marquette at Hebron, 5 p.m.

Lowell at Highland, 6 p.m.

Andrean at Munster, 6:30 p.m.

Chesterton at Merrillville, 6:30 p.m.

Crown Point at LaPorte, 6:30 p.m.

Hanover Central at Griffith, 6:30 p.m.

Hobart at Kankakee Valley, 6:30 p.m., rrsn.com (video)

Lake Central at Portage, 6:30 p.m.

Michigan City at Valparaiso, 6:30 p.m.

Bishop Noll at EC Central, 7 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Bishop Noll at EC Central, 5 p.m.

Culver Community at Kouts, 5 p.m.

Illiana Christian at Morgan Twp., 5 p.m.

Westville at Washington Twp., 5 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Michigan City at SB Clay, 4 p.m.

Griffith at Hammond Academy, 4:30 p.m.

Hanover Central at Lake Station, 4:30 p.m.

Highland at River Forest, 4:30 p.m.

Illiana Christian at Hobart, 4:30 p.m.

Lake Central at Lowell, 4:30 p.m.

Wheeler at Portage, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Marian Catholic at St. Viator, 4:30 p.m.

TF South at Morgan Park, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

Highland at Chesterton, 6 p.m.

Griffith at Boone Grove, 6:30 p.m.

Morton at Hobart, 6:30 p.m.

SB St. Joseph at Marquette, 6:30 p.m.

Wheeler at Hebron, 6:30 p.m.

Munster at Bishop Noll, 7 p.m.

River Forest at Oregon-Davis, 7 p.m.

South Central at Westville, 7 p.m.

Whiting at Hanover Central, 7 p.m.

Sports Copy Editor

Jim is a copy editor for The Times who works out of Valparaiso.He received the Indiana High School Wrestling Coaches Association’s Media Award in 1997. He can be reached at 219-548-4356 or jim.hunsley@nwi.com.

