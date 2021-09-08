Check out the slate of prep events for Sept. 8, 2021

Boys Golf
Eisenhower at TF South (Centennial), 4:30 p.m.
Girls Golf
Highland, Munster at Lake Central (Palmira), 3:30 p.m.
Hobart at Merrillville, 4:30 p.m.
Oregon-Davis at South Central, 4 p.m.
Highland at Boone Grove, 4:30 p.m.
Illiana Christian at LaCrosse, 4:30 p.m.
LaPorte at Wheeler, 4:30 p.m.
Michigan City at New Prairie, 4:30 p.m.
Morton at Bishop Noll, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Kouts at Oregon-Davis, 4:30 p.m.
Boone Grove at River Forest, 5 p.m.
Marquette at Hebron, 5 p.m.
Lowell at Highland, 6 p.m.
Andrean at Munster, 6:30 p.m.
Chesterton at Merrillville, 6:30 p.m.
Crown Point at LaPorte, 6:30 p.m.
Hanover Central at Griffith, 6:30 p.m.
Hobart at Kankakee Valley, 6:30 p.m., rrsn.com (video)
Lake Central at Portage, 6:30 p.m.
Michigan City at Valparaiso, 6:30 p.m.
Bishop Noll at EC Central, 7 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Bishop Noll at EC Central, 5 p.m.
Culver Community at Kouts, 5 p.m.
Illiana Christian at Morgan Twp., 5 p.m.
Westville at Washington Twp., 5 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Michigan City at SB Clay, 4 p.m.
Griffith at Hammond Academy, 4:30 p.m.
Hanover Central at Lake Station, 4:30 p.m.
Highland at River Forest, 4:30 p.m.
Illiana Christian at Hobart, 4:30 p.m.
Lake Central at Lowell, 4:30 p.m.
Wheeler at Portage, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Marian Catholic at St. Viator, 4:30 p.m.
TF South at Morgan Park, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Highland at Chesterton, 6 p.m.
Griffith at Boone Grove, 6:30 p.m.
Morton at Hobart, 6:30 p.m.
SB St. Joseph at Marquette, 6:30 p.m.
Wheeler at Hebron, 6:30 p.m.
Munster at Bishop Noll, 7 p.m.
River Forest at Oregon-Davis, 7 p.m.
South Central at Westville, 7 p.m.
Whiting at Hanover Central, 7 p.m.
