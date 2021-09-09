 Skip to main content
Check out the slate of prep events for Sept. 9, 2021

Tennis

 Times file photo

Boys Cross Country

North Newton at Winamac, 4 p.m.

Kouts Invitational at Sunset Hill Farm Park (field includes LaCrosse, Marquette, 21st Century, Washington Twp., West Side, Westville), 4:30 p.m.

Girls Cross Country

North Newton at Winamac, 4 p.m.

Kouts Invitational at Sunset Hill Farm Park (field includes LaCrosse, Marquette, 21st Century, Washington Twp., West Side, Westville), 4:30 p.m.

Boys Golf

Marian Catholic at St. Laurence, 4 p.m.

TF North at Hillcrest, 4:30 p.m.

TF South at Tinley Park (Green Garden), 4:30 p.m.

Girls Golf

Andrean at Bishop Noll, 4 p.m.

Kankakee Valley, North Judson at Winamac (Chesapeake Run), 4 p.m.

South Central at Knox, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Covenant Christian at Hanover Central, 5 p.m.

Granger Christian at Hammond Academy, 5 p.m.

Hammond Central at Morton, 5 p.m.

Kouts at Winamac, 5 p.m.

Westville at Washington Twp., 5 p.m.

New Prairie at Victory Christian, 5:30 p.m.

SB Clay at Michigan City, 5:30 p.m.

TF United at Evergreen Park, 6 p.m.

Griffith at Wheeler, 7 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Marquette at Victory Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Griffith at Wheeler, 5:30 p.m.

Boone Grove at Kankakee Valley, 6 p.m.

Merrillville at Andrean, 6 p.m.

Bishop Noll at Hobart, 6:30 p.m.

Covenant Christian at Hanover Central, 6:30 p.m.

Crown Point at Portage, 6:30 p.m.

LaPorte at Hebron, 6:30 p.m.

Hammond Central at Morton, 7 p.m.

Michigan City at Highland, 7 p.m.

Valparaiso at Munster, 7 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Crown Point at Lake Central, 4:15 p.m.

LaPorte at Chesterton, 4:15 p.m.

Griffith at Andrean, 4:30 p.m.

Hanover Central at Highland, 4:30 p.m.

Hobart at Munster, 4:30 p.m.

LaPorte LaLumiere at Lake Station, 4:30 p.m.

Morton at Hammond Central, 4:30 p.m.

Portage at Michigan City, 4:30 p.m.

Wheeler at River Forest, 4:30 p.m.

Valparaiso at Merrillville, 4:30 p.m.

Lowell at Kankakee Valley, 4:45 p.m.

Hammond Academy at EC Central, 5 p.m.

Girls Tennis

TF North at Oak Lawn, 4:30 p.m.

TF South at Reavis, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

Reavis at TF South, 5:30 p.m.

Chesterton at Michigan City, 6 p.m.

Hobart at Munster, 6 p.m.

Lake Central at Merrillville, 6 p.m.

Mishawaka Christian at Victory Christian, 6 p.m.

Portage at Crown Point, 6 p.m.

Richards at TF North, 6 p.m.

St Ignatius at Marian Catholic, 6 p.m.

Valparaiso at LaPorte, 6 p.m.

Hanover Central at Kankakee Valley, 6:30 p.m.

Marquette at Bowman, 6:30 p.m.

Morton at Hammond Central, 6:30 p.m.

North Newton at Covenant Christian, 6:30 p.m.

South Central at West Central, 6:30 p.m.

Andrean at Lowell, 7 p.m.

Bishop Noll at Lake Station, 7 p.m.

River Forest at Wheeler, 7 p.m.

