Check out the slate of prep events for Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021

BOYS HOCKEY
Bishop Noll Catholic Invitational
At The Kube Sports Complex, Hammond
POOL PLAY
Brother Rice vs. Mount Carmel, 11 a.m.
FINALS
Consolation Game
St. Rita vs. Mount Carmel, 3:30 p.m.
Championship Game
Brother Rice vs. Bishop Noll, 5 p.m.
Kelly Mullaney
Aaron Ferguson
Jim Hunsley
Sports Copy Editor
Jim is a copy editor for The Times who works out of Valparaiso.He received the Indiana High School Wrestling Coaches Association's Media Award in 1997.
Mike Clark
Illinois News and Sports Reporter/Copy Editor
