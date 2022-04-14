 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Check out the slate of prep events for Thursday, April 14, 2022

Baseball stock
Hillary Smith, File, The Times

Badminton

Shepard at TF South, 4:30 p.m.

Baseball

Eisenhower at TF South, 4:30 p.m.

Lake Central at Lowell, 4:30 p.m.

Morgan Twp. at Knox, 4:30 p.m.

South Newton at North Newton, 4:30 p.m.

TF North at Oak Lawn, 4:30 p.m.

Washington Twp. at Portage, 4:30 p.m.

Whiting at Hanover Central, 4:30 p.m.

Hebron at North Judson, 4:45 p.m.

Highland at Hammond Central, 4:45 p.m.

Hammond Academy at Lake Station, 5 p.m.

River Forest at Illiana Christian, 5 p.m.

Wheeler at Griffith, 5 p.m.

Calumet at South Bend Clay, 5:30 p.m.

Las Vegas Invitational (field includes Marian Catholic), TBA

Boys Golf

Boone Grove at North Newton, 4 p.m.

John Glenn, Oregon-Davis at South Central, 4 p.m.

LaPorte LaLumiere at Michigan City (Municipal), 4 p.m.

EC Central at River Forest, 4:30 p.m.

LaCrosse, Marquette at Covenant Christian (Sandy Pines), 4:30 p.m.

Girls Soccer

TF United at Oak Lawn, 4:30 p.m.

Thornwood at Marian Catholic, 4:30 p.m.

Softball

Calumet at South Bend Career Academy, 4:15 p.m.

Covenant Christian at North Newton, 4:30 p.m.

Marian Catholic at Chicago Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Merrillville at Hebron, 4:30 p.m.

North Judson at Morgan Twp., 4:30 p.m.

North White at Kouts, 4:30 p.m.

Oregon-Davis at Victory Christian, 4:30 p.m.

River Forest at Illiana Christian, 4:30 p.m.

TF South at Lemont, 4:30 p.m.

West Central at Washington Twp., 4:30 p.m.

Whiting at Hanover Central, 4:30 p.m.

Andrean at Hobart, 5 p.m.

Marquette at Lake Station, 5 p.m.

Morton at TF North, 5 p.m.

Wheeler at Griffith, 5 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Brother Rice, Joliet Catholic, St. Patrick at Marian Catholic, 9 a.m.

Argo at TF South, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Andrean at Morton, 4 p.m.

Boone Grove at Merrillville, 4:30 p.m.

Highland at Hammond Central, 4:30 p.m.

Lake Central at Hanover Central, 4:30 p.m.

Lake Station at Calumet, 4:30 p.m.

Lowell at Munster, 4:30 p.m.

North Newton at Rensselaer, 4:30 p.m.

Chesterton at Plymouth, 4:45 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Hobart, 4:45 p.m.

Boys Track

Caston, LaCrosse at North Judson, 4 p.m.

LaVille at South Central, 4:30 p.m.

Morton at West Side, 4:30 p.m.

North Newton, North White at West Central, 4:30 p.m.

Washington Twp. at Lake Station, 4:30 p.m.

Hammond Central, River Forest at West Side, 5 p.m.

Girls Track

Caston, LaCrosse at North Judson, 4 p.m.

Hillcrest Invitational (field includes Marian Catholic), 4 p.m.

LaVille at South Central, 4:30 p.m.

Morton at West Side, 4:30 p.m.

North Newton, North White at West Central, 4:30 p.m.

Washington Twp. at Lake Station, 4:30 p.m.

Yorkville Invitational (field includes TF South), 4:30 p.m.

Hammond Central, River Forest at West Side, 5 p.m.

Boys Volleyball

Oak Lawn at TF United (TF North), 5:30 p.m.

Marian Catholic at Marist, 6 p.m.

