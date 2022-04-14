Check out the slate of prep events for Thursday, April 14, 2022

Badminton
Shepard at TF South, 4:30 p.m.
Baseball
Eisenhower at TF South, 4:30 p.m.
Lake Central at Lowell, 4:30 p.m.
Morgan Twp. at Knox, 4:30 p.m.
South Newton at North Newton, 4:30 p.m.
TF North at Oak Lawn, 4:30 p.m.
Washington Twp. at Portage, 4:30 p.m.
Whiting at Hanover Central, 4:30 p.m.
Hebron at North Judson, 4:45 p.m.
Highland at Hammond Central, 4:45 p.m.
Hammond Academy at Lake Station, 5 p.m.
River Forest at Illiana Christian, 5 p.m.
Wheeler at Griffith, 5 p.m.
Calumet at South Bend Clay, 5:30 p.m.
Las Vegas Invitational (field includes Marian Catholic), TBA
Boys Golf
Boone Grove at North Newton, 4 p.m.
John Glenn, Oregon-Davis at South Central, 4 p.m.
LaPorte LaLumiere at Michigan City (Municipal), 4 p.m.
EC Central at River Forest, 4:30 p.m.
LaCrosse, Marquette at Covenant Christian (Sandy Pines), 4:30 p.m.
Girls Soccer
TF United at Oak Lawn, 4:30 p.m.
Thornwood at Marian Catholic, 4:30 p.m.
Softball
Calumet at South Bend Career Academy, 4:15 p.m.
Covenant Christian at North Newton, 4:30 p.m.
Marian Catholic at Chicago Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Merrillville at Hebron, 4:30 p.m.
North Judson at Morgan Twp., 4:30 p.m.
North White at Kouts, 4:30 p.m.
Oregon-Davis at Victory Christian, 4:30 p.m.
River Forest at Illiana Christian, 4:30 p.m.
TF South at Lemont, 4:30 p.m.
West Central at Washington Twp., 4:30 p.m.
Whiting at Hanover Central, 4:30 p.m.
Andrean at Hobart, 5 p.m.
Marquette at Lake Station, 5 p.m.
Morton at TF North, 5 p.m.
Wheeler at Griffith, 5 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Brother Rice, Joliet Catholic, St. Patrick at Marian Catholic, 9 a.m.
Argo at TF South, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Andrean at Morton, 4 p.m.
Boone Grove at Merrillville, 4:30 p.m.
Highland at Hammond Central, 4:30 p.m.
Lake Central at Hanover Central, 4:30 p.m.
Lake Station at Calumet, 4:30 p.m.
Lowell at Munster, 4:30 p.m.
North Newton at Rensselaer, 4:30 p.m.
Chesterton at Plymouth, 4:45 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Hobart, 4:45 p.m.
Boys Track
Caston, LaCrosse at North Judson, 4 p.m.
LaVille at South Central, 4:30 p.m.
Morton at West Side, 4:30 p.m.
North Newton, North White at West Central, 4:30 p.m.
Washington Twp. at Lake Station, 4:30 p.m.
Hammond Central, River Forest at West Side, 5 p.m.
Girls Track
Caston, LaCrosse at North Judson, 4 p.m.
Hillcrest Invitational (field includes Marian Catholic), 4 p.m.
LaVille at South Central, 4:30 p.m.
Morton at West Side, 4:30 p.m.
North Newton, North White at West Central, 4:30 p.m.
Washington Twp. at Lake Station, 4:30 p.m.
Yorkville Invitational (field includes TF South), 4:30 p.m.
Hammond Central, River Forest at West Side, 5 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Oak Lawn at TF United (TF North), 5:30 p.m.
Marian Catholic at Marist, 6 p.m.