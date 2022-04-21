 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate urgent

Check out the slate of prep events for Thursday, April 21, 2022

  • 0
Baseball stock
Hillary Smith, File, The Times

Badminton

Reavis at TF South, 4:30 p.m.

TF North at Argo, 4:30 p.m.

Baseball

Bishop Noll at Marquette, 4:30 p.m.

Crown Point at LaPorte, 4:30 p.m.

De La Salle at Andrean, 4:30 p.m.

Hanover Central at Highland, 4:30 p.m.

Illiana Christian at LaCrosse, 4:30 p.m.

Morgan Twp. at Kouts, 4:30 p.m.

Oak Lawn at TF South, 4:30 p.m.

Portage at South Central, 4:30 p.m.

TF North at Richards, 4:30 p.m.

Wheeler at Merrillville, 4:30 p.m.

Griffith at Lowell, 4:45 p.m.

Hebron at Calumet Christian, 4:45 p.m.

People are also reading…

Calumet at Whiting, 5 p.m.

Culver Academies at Washington Twp., 5 p.m.

Hammond Academy at Covenant Christian, 5 p.m.

North Newton at Frontier, 5 p.m.

Boys Golf

Calumet at Merrillville (Turkey Creek), 4 p.m.

Highland at Valparaiso (Valparaiso CC), 4 p.m.

Munster at Chesterton, 4 p.m.

Illiana Christian at Crown Point (White Hawk), 4:15 p.m.

Covenant Christian, Hanover Central, Kankakee Valley at Wheeler (Indian Ridge), 4:30 p.m.

Morgan Twp. at North Judson, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Soccer

TF United at Evergreen Park, 6 p.m.

Softball

Covenant Christian at South Newton, 4:30 p.m.

Crown Point at Michigan City, 4:30 p.m.

LaCrosse at Culver Community, 4:30 p.m.

Morgan Twp. at Kouts, 4:30 p.m.

Oregon-Davis at Victory Christian, 4:30 p.m.

South Central at Bishop Noll, 4:30 p.m.

TF North at Oak Forest, 4:30 p.m.

TF South at Bremen, 4:30 p.m.

Valparaiso at Chesterton, 4:30 p.m.

Westville at North White, 4:30 p.m.

Wheeler at Merrillville, 4:30 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Andrean, 4:45 p.m.

Boone Grove at Griffith, 5 p.m.

Calumet at Whiting, 5 p.m.

Frontier at North Newton, 5 p.m.

Highland at Munster, 5 p.m.

Lowell at Hobart, 5 p.m.

Morton at EC Central, 5 p.m.

Portage at LaPorte, 5 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Richards at TF South, 4:30 p.m.

Stagg at Marian Catholic, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Munster at Highland, 4 p.m.

Merrillville at Lake Central, 4:15 p.m.

Portage at LaPorte, 4:15 p.m.

Bishop Noll at Wheeler, 4:30 p.m.

Calumet at Marquette, 4:30 p.m.

Chesterton at Michigan City, 4:30 p.m.

Crown Point at Valparaiso, 4:30 p.m.

Hammond Academy at EC Central, 4:30 p.m.

Illiana Christian, North Newton at Lake Station, 4:30 p.m.

Lowell at Andrean, 4:30 p.m.

Morton at Hammond Central, 4:30 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Griffith, 4:45 p.m.

Boys Track

Frontier, North Newton at Tri-County, 4:30 p.m.

LaPorte, Portage at Michigan City, 4:30 p.m.

Morton Jesse Jones Invitational (field includes Bishop Noll, Bowman, EC Central, West Side), 4:30 p.m.

Andrean at Lowell, 4:45 p.m.

Hanover Central, River Forest at Griffith, 5 p.m. 

Girls Track

Frontier, North Newton at Tri-County, 4:30 p.m.

Michigan City, Portage at LaPorte, 4:30 p.m.

Morton Jesse Jones Invitational (field includes Bishop Noll, Bowman, EC Central, West Side), 4:30 p.m.

TF South at Eagle Classic, 4:30 p.m.

Andrean at Lowell, 4:45 p.m.

Hanover Central, River Forest at Griffith, 5 p.m.

Boys Volleyball

Chicago Christian at Illiana Christian, 5:30 p.m.

TF United at Shepard, 5:30 p.m.

Marian Catholic at St. Viator, 6 p.m.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Paragliding is now a tandem sport in Ghana

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts