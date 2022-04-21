Check out the slate of prep events for Thursday, April 21, 2022

Badminton
Reavis at TF South, 4:30 p.m.
TF North at Argo, 4:30 p.m.
Baseball
Bishop Noll at Marquette, 4:30 p.m.
Crown Point at LaPorte, 4:30 p.m.
De La Salle at Andrean, 4:30 p.m.
Hanover Central at Highland, 4:30 p.m.
Illiana Christian at LaCrosse, 4:30 p.m.
Morgan Twp. at Kouts, 4:30 p.m.
Oak Lawn at TF South, 4:30 p.m.
Portage at South Central, 4:30 p.m.
TF North at Richards, 4:30 p.m.
Wheeler at Merrillville, 4:30 p.m.
Griffith at Lowell, 4:45 p.m.
Hebron at Calumet Christian, 4:45 p.m.
People are also reading…
Calumet at Whiting, 5 p.m.
Culver Academies at Washington Twp., 5 p.m.
Hammond Academy at Covenant Christian, 5 p.m.
North Newton at Frontier, 5 p.m.
Boys Golf
Calumet at Merrillville (Turkey Creek), 4 p.m.
Highland at Valparaiso (Valparaiso CC), 4 p.m.
Munster at Chesterton, 4 p.m.
Illiana Christian at Crown Point (White Hawk), 4:15 p.m.
Covenant Christian, Hanover Central, Kankakee Valley at Wheeler (Indian Ridge), 4:30 p.m.
Morgan Twp. at North Judson, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Soccer
TF United at Evergreen Park, 6 p.m.
Softball
Covenant Christian at South Newton, 4:30 p.m.
Crown Point at Michigan City, 4:30 p.m.
LaCrosse at Culver Community, 4:30 p.m.
Morgan Twp. at Kouts, 4:30 p.m.
Oregon-Davis at Victory Christian, 4:30 p.m.
South Central at Bishop Noll, 4:30 p.m.
TF North at Oak Forest, 4:30 p.m.
TF South at Bremen, 4:30 p.m.
Valparaiso at Chesterton, 4:30 p.m.
Westville at North White, 4:30 p.m.
Wheeler at Merrillville, 4:30 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Andrean, 4:45 p.m.
Boone Grove at Griffith, 5 p.m.
Calumet at Whiting, 5 p.m.
Frontier at North Newton, 5 p.m.
Highland at Munster, 5 p.m.
Lowell at Hobart, 5 p.m.
Morton at EC Central, 5 p.m.
Portage at LaPorte, 5 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Richards at TF South, 4:30 p.m.
Stagg at Marian Catholic, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Munster at Highland, 4 p.m.
Merrillville at Lake Central, 4:15 p.m.
Portage at LaPorte, 4:15 p.m.
Bishop Noll at Wheeler, 4:30 p.m.
Calumet at Marquette, 4:30 p.m.
Chesterton at Michigan City, 4:30 p.m.
Crown Point at Valparaiso, 4:30 p.m.
Hammond Academy at EC Central, 4:30 p.m.
Illiana Christian, North Newton at Lake Station, 4:30 p.m.
Lowell at Andrean, 4:30 p.m.
Morton at Hammond Central, 4:30 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Griffith, 4:45 p.m.
Boys Track
Frontier, North Newton at Tri-County, 4:30 p.m.
LaPorte, Portage at Michigan City, 4:30 p.m.
Morton Jesse Jones Invitational (field includes Bishop Noll, Bowman, EC Central, West Side), 4:30 p.m.
Andrean at Lowell, 4:45 p.m.
Hanover Central, River Forest at Griffith, 5 p.m.
Girls Track
Frontier, North Newton at Tri-County, 4:30 p.m.
Michigan City, Portage at LaPorte, 4:30 p.m.
Morton Jesse Jones Invitational (field includes Bishop Noll, Bowman, EC Central, West Side), 4:30 p.m.
TF South at Eagle Classic, 4:30 p.m.
Andrean at Lowell, 4:45 p.m.
Hanover Central, River Forest at Griffith, 5 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Chicago Christian at Illiana Christian, 5:30 p.m.
TF United at Shepard, 5:30 p.m.
Marian Catholic at St. Viator, 6 p.m.