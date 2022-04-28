 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Check out the slate of prep events for Thursday, April 28, 2022

Baseball stock
Hillary Smith, File, The Times

Badminton

South Suburban Conference Tournament at TF South, 4:30 p.m.

Baseball

Andrean at Portage, 4:30 p.m.

Crown Point at Valparaiso, 4:30 p.m.

Hobart at Boone Grove, 4:30 p.m.

Kouts at Oregon-Davis, 4:30 p.m.

LaCrosse at Washington Twp., 4:30 p.m.

Lake Station at Morton, 4:30 p.m.

Marian Catholic at Brooks, 4:30 p.m.

North Newton at West Central, 4:30 p.m.

South Central at John Glenn, 4:30 p.m.

TF North at Argo, 4:30 p.m.

Wheeler at Hebron, 4:30 p.m.

Bishop Noll at Hanover Central, 5 p.m.

Calumet Christian at Morgan Twp., 5 p.m.

Hammond Central at Calumet, 5 p.m.

Whiting at Highland, 5 p.m.

Boys Golf

Merrillville at LaPorte (Beechwood), 4 p.m.

Crown Point, Lake Central at Chesterton (Sand Creek), 4:30 p.m.

Michigan City, Portage at Valparaiso (Forest Park), 4:30 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Argo at TF United (TF North), 4:30 p.m.

Softball

LaCrosse at Knox, 4:30 p.m.

Lake Central at Penn, 4:30 p.m.

Marian Catholic at Peotone, 4:30 p.m.

New Prairie at Marquette, 4:30 p.m.

North Newton at Benton Central, 4:30 p.m.

Oak Forest at TF South, 4:30 p.m.

Portage at Crown Point, 4:30 p.m.

Victory Christian at Oregon-Davis, 4:30 p.m.

Highland at Lowell, 4:45 p.m.

Griffith at Hobart, 5 p.m.

Hammond Academy at Calumet, 5 p.m.

Lake Station at Morton, 5 p.m.

Michigan City at Culver Academies, 5 p.m.

Morgan Twp. at Whiting, 5 p.m.

Munster at Illiana Christian, 5 p.m.

Valparaiso at Wheeler, 5 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Providence at Marian Catholic, 4:30 p.m.

TF United at Tinley Park, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Crown Point at Portage, 4:15 p.m.

LaPorte at Lake Central, 4:15 p.m.

Boone Grove at Hanover Central, 4:30 p.m.

Calumet at Whiting, 4:30 p.m.

Lake Station at Andrean, 4:30 p.m.

Merrillville at Michigan City, 4:30 p.m.

Valparaiso at Chesterton, 4:30 p.m.

Lowell at Kankakee Valley, 4:45 p.m.

Illiana Christian at Marquette, 5 p.m.

Munster at Hobart, 5 p.m.

North Newton at Griffith, 5 p.m.

Boys Track

Highland Invitational (field includes Andrean, Bishop Noll, EC Central, Gary Lighthouse, Griffith, Hammond Central, Illiana Christian, Morton, Wheeler), 4:30 p.m.

Sandburg Pete Struck Invitational (field includes TF South), 4:30 p.m.

Oregon-Davis at Lake Station, 5 p.m.

River Forest at North Newton, 5 p.m.

Girls Track

Reavis Invitational (field includes TF North), 4 p.m.

Highland Invitational (field includes Bishop Noll, EC Central, Gary Lighthouse, Griffith, Hammond Central, Illiana Christian, Lake Central, Morton, Wheeler), 4:30 p.m.

Oak Forest Invitational (field includes Marian Catholic, TF South), 4:30 p.m.

Oregon-Davis at Lake Station, 5 p.m.

River Forest at North Newton, 5 p.m. 

Boys Volleyball

Richards at TF United (TF North), 5:30 p.m.

St. Patrick at Marian Catholic, 6 p.m.

