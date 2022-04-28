Check out the slate of prep events for Thursday, April 28, 2022

Badminton
South Suburban Conference Tournament at TF South, 4:30 p.m.
Baseball
Andrean at Portage, 4:30 p.m.
Crown Point at Valparaiso, 4:30 p.m.
Hobart at Boone Grove, 4:30 p.m.
Kouts at Oregon-Davis, 4:30 p.m.
LaCrosse at Washington Twp., 4:30 p.m.
Lake Station at Morton, 4:30 p.m.
Marian Catholic at Brooks, 4:30 p.m.
North Newton at West Central, 4:30 p.m.
South Central at John Glenn, 4:30 p.m.
TF North at Argo, 4:30 p.m.
Wheeler at Hebron, 4:30 p.m.
Bishop Noll at Hanover Central, 5 p.m.
Calumet Christian at Morgan Twp., 5 p.m.
Hammond Central at Calumet, 5 p.m.
Whiting at Highland, 5 p.m.
Boys Golf
Merrillville at LaPorte (Beechwood), 4 p.m.
Crown Point, Lake Central at Chesterton (Sand Creek), 4:30 p.m.
Michigan City, Portage at Valparaiso (Forest Park), 4:30 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Argo at TF United (TF North), 4:30 p.m.
Softball
LaCrosse at Knox, 4:30 p.m.
Lake Central at Penn, 4:30 p.m.
Marian Catholic at Peotone, 4:30 p.m.
New Prairie at Marquette, 4:30 p.m.
North Newton at Benton Central, 4:30 p.m.
Oak Forest at TF South, 4:30 p.m.
Portage at Crown Point, 4:30 p.m.
Victory Christian at Oregon-Davis, 4:30 p.m.
Highland at Lowell, 4:45 p.m.
Griffith at Hobart, 5 p.m.
Hammond Academy at Calumet, 5 p.m.
Lake Station at Morton, 5 p.m.
Michigan City at Culver Academies, 5 p.m.
Morgan Twp. at Whiting, 5 p.m.
Munster at Illiana Christian, 5 p.m.
Valparaiso at Wheeler, 5 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Providence at Marian Catholic, 4:30 p.m.
TF United at Tinley Park, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Crown Point at Portage, 4:15 p.m.
LaPorte at Lake Central, 4:15 p.m.
Boone Grove at Hanover Central, 4:30 p.m.
Calumet at Whiting, 4:30 p.m.
Lake Station at Andrean, 4:30 p.m.
Merrillville at Michigan City, 4:30 p.m.
Valparaiso at Chesterton, 4:30 p.m.
Lowell at Kankakee Valley, 4:45 p.m.
Illiana Christian at Marquette, 5 p.m.
Munster at Hobart, 5 p.m.
North Newton at Griffith, 5 p.m.
Boys Track
Highland Invitational (field includes Andrean, Bishop Noll, EC Central, Gary Lighthouse, Griffith, Hammond Central, Illiana Christian, Morton, Wheeler), 4:30 p.m.
Sandburg Pete Struck Invitational (field includes TF South), 4:30 p.m.
Oregon-Davis at Lake Station, 5 p.m.
River Forest at North Newton, 5 p.m.
Girls Track
Reavis Invitational (field includes TF North), 4 p.m.
Highland Invitational (field includes Bishop Noll, EC Central, Gary Lighthouse, Griffith, Hammond Central, Illiana Christian, Lake Central, Morton, Wheeler), 4:30 p.m.
Oak Forest Invitational (field includes Marian Catholic, TF South), 4:30 p.m.
Oregon-Davis at Lake Station, 5 p.m.
River Forest at North Newton, 5 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Richards at TF United (TF North), 5:30 p.m.
St. Patrick at Marian Catholic, 6 p.m.