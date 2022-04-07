Check out the slate of prep events for Thursday, April 7, 2022

Badminton
Argo at TF South, 4:30 p.m.
TF North at Oak Lawn, 4:30 p.m.
Baseball
Covenant Christian at Wheeler, 4:30 p.m.
Hebron at Kankakee Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Merrillville at Highland, 4:30 p.m.
South Central at Valparaiso, 4:30 p.m.
TF North at Eisenhower, 4:30 p.m.
New Prairie at Washington Twp., 4:45 p.m.
Bishop Noll at River Forest, 5 p.m.
Chesterton at Munster, 5 p.m.
EC Central at Kouts, 5 p.m.
Griffith at Calumet, 5 p.m.
Hammond Central at Whiting, 5 p.m.
Hanover Central at Lake Station, 5 p.m.
21st Century at Westville, 5 p.m.
Boys Golf
Illiana Christian, Wheeler at Bishop Noll (Lost Marsh), 4 p.m.
Covenant Christian, North Newton at Kankakee Valley (Sandy Pines), 4:30 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Tinley Park at TF United (TF North), 5 p.m.
Softball
Crown Point at Munster, 4:30 p.m.
Illiana Christian at Marian Catholic, 4:30 p.m.
LaCrosse at Culver Academies, 4:30 p.m.
TF North at Argo, 4:30 p.m.
TF South at Shepard, 4:30 p.m.
Washington Twp. at Covenant Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Andrean at Lowell, 4:45 p.m.
Bishop Noll at River Forest, 5 p.m.
Griffith at Calumet, 5 p.m.
Hammond Central at Whiting, 5 p.m.
Hanover Central at Lake Station, 5 p.m.
Hobart at Kankakee Valley, 5 p.m.
Morgan Twp. at Morton, 5 p.m.
North Newton at Wheeler, 5 p.m.
Winamac at Hebron, 5 p.m.
Boys Tennis
TF South at Oak Lawn, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Bishop Noll at Andrean, 4:30 p.m.
Hanover Central at Munster, 4:30 p.m.
Illiana Christian at EC Central, 4:30 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Wheeler, 4:30 p.m.
Lake Station at Griffith, 4:30 p.m.
Portage at Boone Grove, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Track
Hobart, Portage at Wheeler, 4:30 p.m.
Lake Station at Morgan Twp., 4:30 p.m.
South Central, Oregon-Davis at Triton, 4:30 p.m.
Kouts, North Judson at North White, 4:45 p.m.
Bowman at River Forest, 5 p.m.
Covenant Christian, Hanover Central at Kankakee Valley, 5 p.m.
Girls Track
Hobart, Portage at Wheeler, 4:30 p.m.
Lake Station at Morgan Twp., 4:30 p.m.
South Bend Washington, Valparaiso at Crown Point, 4:30 p.m.
South Central, Oregon-Davis at Triton, 4:30 p.m.
Kouts, North Judson at North White, 4:45 p.m.
Bowman at River Forest, 5 p.m.
Covenant Christian, Hanover Central at Kankakee Valley, 5 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Timothy Christian at Illiana Christian, 4:30 p.m.