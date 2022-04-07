 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Check out the slate of prep events for Thursday, April 7, 2022

Badminton

Argo at TF South, 4:30 p.m.

TF North at Oak Lawn, 4:30 p.m.

Baseball

Covenant Christian at Wheeler, 4:30 p.m.

Hebron at Kankakee Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Merrillville at Highland, 4:30 p.m.

South Central at Valparaiso, 4:30 p.m.

TF North at Eisenhower, 4:30 p.m.

New Prairie at Washington Twp., 4:45 p.m.

Bishop Noll at River Forest, 5 p.m.

Chesterton at Munster, 5 p.m.

EC Central at Kouts, 5 p.m.

Griffith at Calumet, 5 p.m.

Hammond Central at Whiting, 5 p.m.

Hanover Central at Lake Station, 5 p.m.

21st Century at Westville, 5 p.m.

Boys Golf

Illiana Christian, Wheeler at Bishop Noll (Lost Marsh), 4 p.m.

Covenant Christian, North Newton at Kankakee Valley (Sandy Pines), 4:30 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Tinley Park at TF United (TF North), 5 p.m.

Softball

Crown Point at Munster, 4:30 p.m.

Illiana Christian at Marian Catholic, 4:30 p.m.

LaCrosse at Culver Academies, 4:30 p.m.

TF North at Argo, 4:30 p.m.

TF South at Shepard, 4:30 p.m.

Washington Twp. at Covenant Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Andrean at Lowell, 4:45 p.m.

Bishop Noll at River Forest, 5 p.m.

Griffith at Calumet, 5 p.m.

Hammond Central at Whiting, 5 p.m.

Hanover Central at Lake Station, 5 p.m.

Hobart at Kankakee Valley, 5 p.m.

Morgan Twp. at Morton, 5 p.m.

North Newton at Wheeler, 5 p.m.

Winamac at Hebron, 5 p.m.

Boys Tennis

TF South at Oak Lawn, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Bishop Noll at Andrean, 4:30 p.m.

Hanover Central at Munster, 4:30 p.m.

Illiana Christian at EC Central, 4:30 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Wheeler, 4:30 p.m.

Lake Station at Griffith, 4:30 p.m.

Portage at Boone Grove, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Track

Hobart, Portage at Wheeler, 4:30 p.m.

Lake Station at Morgan Twp., 4:30 p.m.

South Central, Oregon-Davis at Triton, 4:30 p.m.

Kouts, North Judson at North White, 4:45 p.m.

Bowman at River Forest, 5 p.m.

Covenant Christian, Hanover Central at Kankakee Valley, 5 p.m.

Girls Track

Hobart, Portage at Wheeler, 4:30 p.m.

Lake Station at Morgan Twp., 4:30 p.m.

South Bend Washington, Valparaiso at Crown Point, 4:30 p.m.

South Central, Oregon-Davis at Triton, 4:30 p.m.

Kouts, North Judson at North White, 4:45 p.m.

Bowman at River Forest, 5 p.m.

Covenant Christian, Hanover Central at Kankakee Valley, 5 p.m.

Boys Volleyball

Timothy Christian at Illiana Christian, 4:30 p.m.

