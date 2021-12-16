 Skip to main content
Check out the slate of prep events for Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021
Check out the slate of prep events for Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021

Basketball stock

Boys Basketball

Marquette at Victory Christian, 6:30 p.m.

West Central at South Central, 6:30 p.m.

Calumet at Portage, 7 p.m.

Lake Central at Hanover Central, 7 p.m.

Michigan City at EC Central, 7 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9), rrsn.com

Girls Basketball

Calumet Christian at Hammond Academy, 6 p.m.

Hammond Central at Griffith, 7 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Morgan Twp., 7 p.m., WLQI-FM (97.7), www.wlqi977.com/

Girls Bowling

Eisenhower at TF North (Castaways), 4:30 p.m.

Boys Swimming

TF South, Eisenhower at Reavis, 4:30 p.m.

Michigan City at SB Washington, 5 p.m.

Calumet at Hammond Central, 5:30 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Portage, 5:30 p.m.

Knox at Lowell, 5:30 p.m.

North Newton at Wheeler, 5:30 p.m.

LaPorte at Highland, 6 p.m.

Girls Swimming

Michigan City at SB Washington, 5 p.m.

Calumet at Hammond Central, 5:30 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Portage, 5:30 p.m.

Knox at Lowell, 5:30 p.m.

North Newton at Wheeler, 5:30 p.m.

LaPorte at Highland, 6 p.m.

Wrestling

SSC Quad at TF North, 5:30 p.m.

Winamac at North Newton, 5:30 p.m.

Crown Point at Lake Central, 6:30 p.m.

