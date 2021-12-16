Check out the slate of prep events for Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021

Boys Basketball
Marquette at Victory Christian, 6:30 p.m.
West Central at South Central, 6:30 p.m.
Calumet at Portage, 7 p.m.
Lake Central at Hanover Central, 7 p.m.
Michigan City at EC Central, 7 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9), rrsn.com
Girls Basketball
Calumet Christian at Hammond Academy, 6 p.m.
Hammond Central at Griffith, 7 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Morgan Twp., 7 p.m., WLQI-FM (97.7), www.wlqi977.com/
Girls Bowling
Eisenhower at TF North (Castaways), 4:30 p.m.
Boys Swimming
TF South, Eisenhower at Reavis, 4:30 p.m.
Michigan City at SB Washington, 5 p.m.
Calumet at Hammond Central, 5:30 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Portage, 5:30 p.m.
Knox at Lowell, 5:30 p.m.
North Newton at Wheeler, 5:30 p.m.
LaPorte at Highland, 6 p.m.
Girls Swimming
Michigan City at SB Washington, 5 p.m.
Calumet at Hammond Central, 5:30 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Portage, 5:30 p.m.
Knox at Lowell, 5:30 p.m.
North Newton at Wheeler, 5:30 p.m.
LaPorte at Highland, 6 p.m.
Wrestling
SSC Quad at TF North, 5:30 p.m.
Winamac at North Newton, 5:30 p.m.
Crown Point at Lake Central, 6:30 p.m.