Check out the slate of prep events for Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021
Check out the slate of prep events for Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021

Basketball stock

Boys Basketball

TF South at Evergreen Park, 6 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Oak Lawn at TF North, 6 p.m.

South Central at Kouts, 6 p.m.

Morgan Twp. at Argos, 6:30 p.m.

Evergreen Park at TF South, 7 p.m.

Lake Station at Griffith, 7 p.m.

Whiting at EC Central, 7 p.m.

Boys Bowling

TF North at TF South (Lynwood Lanes), 4:30 p.m.

Girls Bowling

Argo at TF South (Lan-Oak Lanes), 4:30 p.m.

Reavis at TF North (Castaways), 4:30 p.m.

Boys Swimming

LaPorte at Culver Academies, 5 p.m.

Bishop Noll at Hammond Central, 5:30 p.m.

Highland at Lake Central, 5:30 p.m.

Michigan City at EC Central, 5:30 p.m.

North Judson at Kankakee Valley, 5:30 p.m.

Rensselaer at Merrillville, 5:30 p.m.

Wheeler at Chesterton, 5:30 p.m.

Knox at Hobart, 6 p.m.

Girls Swimming

LaPorte at Culver Academies, 5 p.m.

Bishop Noll at Hammond Central, 5:30 p.m.

Highland at Lake Central, 5:30 p.m.

Michigan City at EC Central, 5:30 p.m.

North Judson at Kankakee Valley, 5:30 p.m.

Rensselaer at Merrillville, 5:30 p.m.

Wheeler at Chesterton, 5:30 p.m.

Knox at Hobart, 6 p.m.

