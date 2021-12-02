Check out the slate of prep events for Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021

Boys Basketball
TF South at Evergreen Park, 6 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Oak Lawn at TF North, 6 p.m.
South Central at Kouts, 6 p.m.
Morgan Twp. at Argos, 6:30 p.m.
Evergreen Park at TF South, 7 p.m.
Lake Station at Griffith, 7 p.m.
Whiting at EC Central, 7 p.m.
Boys Bowling
TF North at TF South (Lynwood Lanes), 4:30 p.m.
Girls Bowling
Argo at TF South (Lan-Oak Lanes), 4:30 p.m.
Reavis at TF North (Castaways), 4:30 p.m.
Boys Swimming
LaPorte at Culver Academies, 5 p.m.
Bishop Noll at Hammond Central, 5:30 p.m.
Highland at Lake Central, 5:30 p.m.
Michigan City at EC Central, 5:30 p.m.
North Judson at Kankakee Valley, 5:30 p.m.
Rensselaer at Merrillville, 5:30 p.m.
Wheeler at Chesterton, 5:30 p.m.
Knox at Hobart, 6 p.m.
Girls Swimming
LaPorte at Culver Academies, 5 p.m.
Bishop Noll at Hammond Central, 5:30 p.m.
Highland at Lake Central, 5:30 p.m.
Michigan City at EC Central, 5:30 p.m.
North Judson at Kankakee Valley, 5:30 p.m.
Rensselaer at Merrillville, 5:30 p.m.
Wheeler at Chesterton, 5:30 p.m.
Knox at Hobart, 6 p.m.