Check out the slate of prep events for Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021

Boys Basketball
Hinsdale Central Invitational (field includes Marian Catholic), 12:30 p.m./7 p.m.
Hebron at LaCrosse, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Valparaiso Viking Holiday Tournament (field includes South Central), 10 a.m.
Westville at Boone Grove, 11 a.m.
21st Century at Calumet, noon
River Forest at Griffith, 7 p.m.
Wrestling
New Prairie Super Duals (field includes Boone Grove, Chesterton, Hammond Central, Kankakee Valley, Valparaiso), 8 a.m.
Michigan City Super Duals (field includes Andrean, EC Central, River Forest, West Side), 9 a.m.
