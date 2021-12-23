 Skip to main content
Check out the slate of prep events for Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021
 The Times

Boys Basketball

Hinsdale Central Invitational (field includes Marian Catholic), 12:30 p.m./7 p.m.

Hebron at LaCrosse, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Valparaiso Viking Holiday Tournament (field includes South Central), 10 a.m.

Westville at Boone Grove, 11 a.m.

21st Century at Calumet, noon

River Forest at Griffith, 7 p.m.

Wrestling

New Prairie Super Duals (field includes Boone Grove, Chesterton, Hammond Central, Kankakee Valley, Valparaiso), 8 a.m.

Michigan City Super Duals (field includes Andrean, EC Central, River Forest, West Side), 9 a.m.

