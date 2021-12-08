Check out the slate of prep events for Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021

Boys Basketball
La Lumiere (Blue) at Hammond Academy, 7 p.m.
Morgan Twp. at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m.
Whiting at Highland, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
La Lumiere at Hammond Academy, 5:30 p.m.
Eisenhower at TF North, 6 p.m.
Washington Twp. at South Central, 6 p.m.
TF South at Richards, 6:30 p.m.
Highland at EC Central, 7 p.m.
Illiana Christian at Heritage Christian, 7 p.m.
South Newton at North Newton, 7 p.m.
Victory Christian at Wheeler, 7 p.m.
Boys Bowling
Hillcrest at TF North (Castaways Bowl), 4:30 p.m.
TF South at Bremen (Centennial Lanes), 4:30 p.m.
Girls Bowling
Evergreen Park at TF North (Castaways Bowl), 4:30 p.m.
Shepard at TF South (Lan-Oak Lanes), 4:30 p.m.
Boys Swimming
TF South at Bradley-Bourbonnais, 5 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Knox, 5:15 p.m.
Calumet at North Newton, 5:30 p.m.
Crown Point at Hobart, 5:30 p.m.
Griffith vs. Hammond Central, 5:30 p.m.
Wheeler at Lowell, 5:30 p.m.
Girls Swimming
Kankakee Valley at Knox, 5:15 p.m.
Calumet at North Newton, 5:30 p.m.
Crown Point at Hobart, 5:30 p.m.
Griffith vs. Hammond Central, 5:30 p.m.
Wheeler at Lowell, 5:30 p.m.
Wrestling
North Newton at Attica, 5 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Benton Central, 5:30 p.m.
West Side at Hammond Central, 6 p.m.
Hobart at Lowell, 6:30 p.m.