 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Check out the slate of prep events for Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021
agate urgent

Check out the slate of prep events for Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021

Basketball stock

Basketball stock

 The Times

Boys Basketball

La Lumiere (Blue) at Hammond Academy, 7 p.m.

Morgan Twp. at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m.

Whiting at Highland, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

La Lumiere at Hammond Academy, 5:30 p.m.

Eisenhower at TF North, 6 p.m.

Washington Twp. at South Central, 6 p.m.

TF South at Richards, 6:30 p.m.

Highland at EC Central, 7 p.m.

Illiana Christian at Heritage Christian, 7 p.m.

South Newton at North Newton, 7 p.m.

Victory Christian at Wheeler, 7 p.m.

Boys Bowling

Hillcrest at TF North (Castaways Bowl), 4:30 p.m.

TF South at Bremen (Centennial Lanes), 4:30 p.m.

Girls Bowling

Evergreen Park at TF North (Castaways Bowl), 4:30 p.m.

Shepard at TF South (Lan-Oak Lanes), 4:30 p.m.

Boys Swimming

TF South at Bradley-Bourbonnais, 5 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Knox, 5:15 p.m.

Calumet at North Newton, 5:30 p.m.

Crown Point at Hobart, 5:30 p.m.

Griffith vs. Hammond Central, 5:30 p.m.

Wheeler at Lowell, 5:30 p.m.

Girls Swimming

Kankakee Valley at Knox, 5:15 p.m.

Calumet at North Newton, 5:30 p.m.

Crown Point at Hobart, 5:30 p.m.

Griffith vs. Hammond Central, 5:30 p.m.

Wheeler at Lowell, 5:30 p.m.

Wrestling

North Newton at Attica, 5 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Benton Central, 5:30 p.m.

West Side at Hammond Central, 6 p.m.

Hobart at Lowell, 6:30 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Enes Kanter Freedom calls out Jeremy Lin for continuing to play in China

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts