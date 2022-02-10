 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Check out the slate of prep events for Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022

Basketball stock

 The Times

Boys Basketball

LaLumiere at Victory Christian, 6 p.m.

Covenant Christian at Tri-County, 6:30 p.m.

TF North at Oak Forest, 6:30 p.m.

Twin Lakes at Kankakee Valley, 6:30 p.m.

Kouts at Morgan Twp., 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Chicago Christian at TF North, 6 p.m.

Victory Christian at ACSI Tournament, TBA

 Gymnastics

Merrillville at Chesterton, 6 p.m.

Michigan City at Crown Point, 6 p.m.

Boys & Girls Indoor Track

Thornton Invitational (field includes TF North), 5 p.m.

