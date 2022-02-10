Check out the slate of prep events for Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022

Boys Basketball
LaLumiere at Victory Christian, 6 p.m.
Covenant Christian at Tri-County, 6:30 p.m.
TF North at Oak Forest, 6:30 p.m.
Twin Lakes at Kankakee Valley, 6:30 p.m.
Kouts at Morgan Twp., 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Chicago Christian at TF North, 6 p.m.
Victory Christian at ACSI Tournament, TBA
Gymnastics
Merrillville at Chesterton, 6 p.m.
Michigan City at Crown Point, 6 p.m.
Boys & Girls Indoor Track
Thornton Invitational (field includes TF North), 5 p.m.
Kelly Mullaney
News/Sports Clerk
